Graduate Business Development Representative

GRADUATE SALES DEVELOPMENT REPRESENTATIVE

£25K BASIC, OTE £37K + Business Benefits + Corporate Incentives – Fully endorsed ISM graduate training programme

Our clients Graduate Sales Programme is a superb opportunity for recent graduates who want to receive first class training and development and are determined to have a successful career in technology sales. Realistic 1st year on target earnings of £37,000 (uncapped) together with a structured progression plan with excellent earning potential for Graduates with drive and ambition.

Since 1988, our client has stood at the forefront of voice technology – elevating companies, creating efficiencies and unlocking new opportunities. Initially founded to service the City’s financial institutions, they rapidly built an impressive reputation for implementing complex projects for clients including the Bank of England and Royal London.

With contact centres and financial organisations demanding increased sophistication in their voice, interaction and data applications, they have since become established as an enterprise communications solutions leader, providing solutions for monitoring & compliance and workforce engagement management, along with the underlying cloud communications software and infrastructure needed to deliver this.

Today, 30% of the City’s institutions rely on our client for their trading operations. Their solutions are deployed across some of the largest contact centres globally including IC24, Equiniti and Leeds Building Society. The emergency services and air traffic control also use our clients mission critical technology in their control rooms and command centres respectively.

Who are we looking for?

Our client hire high achieving graduates. We want to speak to ambitious graduates who are determined to have a highly successful career in technology sales. Candidates must be personable, enthusiastic, impeccably presented and have excellent communication skills.

On joining, Graduates enter our clients structured Professional Sales Development Programme that will provide the skills required to sell their technology solutions. The Programme is designed to take Graduates from a foundation level Sales Development Representative (SDR) role right through to an advanced level within the Sales Team….and a 6 figure salary! First year earnings are expected to be no lower than £37,000 and as you start to close business, your earnings will rise quickly with senior salespeople earning £200,000+.

How does the Professional Sales Development Programme work?

The Company has identified certain skills that sales employees should possess. These include Commercial Awareness, Product Knowledge, Market Knowledge, Time Management, Communication, IT and Sales Skills. These skills have then been further broken down into 5 different levels, which each employee at that level should possess. The level system has been designed to develop individuals within the sales team from someone starting at a foundation Sales Development Representative level through to an advanced sales level such as a Major Accounts Manager.

The team are very social, friendly, supportive and healthy competition is encouraged!

Our Client has 2 offices; their HQ is located opposite Isleworth main line train station (27 minutes from Clapham Junction, and 37 minutes from Waterloo) and also has free car parking. Their London City Office is located in London Wall. It is expected that you will spend time working at both locations as well as some home working.