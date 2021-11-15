ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Graduate Business Development Representative

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjHJ7_0cxUHnVy00

GRADUATE SALES DEVELOPMENT REPRESENTATIVE

£25K BASIC, OTE £37K + Business Benefits + Corporate Incentives – Fully endorsed ISM graduate training programme

Our clients Graduate Sales Programme is a superb opportunity for recent graduates who want to receive first class training and development and are determined to have a successful career in technology sales. Realistic 1st year on target earnings of £37,000 (uncapped) together with a structured progression plan with excellent earning potential for Graduates with drive and ambition.

Since 1988, our client has stood at the forefront of voice technology – elevating companies, creating efficiencies and unlocking new opportunities. Initially founded to service the City’s financial institutions, they rapidly built an impressive reputation for implementing complex projects for clients including the Bank of England and Royal London.

With contact centres and financial organisations demanding increased sophistication in their voice, interaction and data applications, they have since become established as an enterprise communications solutions leader, providing solutions for monitoring & compliance and workforce engagement management, along with the underlying cloud communications software and infrastructure needed to deliver this.

Today, 30% of the City’s institutions rely on our client for their trading operations. Their solutions are deployed across some of the largest contact centres globally including IC24, Equiniti and Leeds Building Society. The emergency services and air traffic control also use our clients mission critical technology in their control rooms and command centres respectively.

Who are we looking for?

Our client hire high achieving graduates. We want to speak to ambitious graduates who are determined to have a highly successful career in technology sales. Candidates must be personable, enthusiastic, impeccably presented and have excellent communication skills.

On joining, Graduates enter our clients structured Professional Sales Development Programme that will provide the skills required to sell their technology solutions. The Programme is designed to take Graduates from a foundation level Sales Development Representative (SDR) role right through to an advanced level within the Sales Team….and a 6 figure salary! First year earnings are expected to be no lower than £37,000 and as you start to close business, your earnings will rise quickly with senior salespeople earning £200,000+.

How does the Professional Sales Development Programme work?

The Company has identified certain skills that sales employees should possess. These include Commercial Awareness, Product Knowledge, Market Knowledge, Time Management, Communication, IT and Sales Skills. These skills have then been further broken down into 5 different levels, which each employee at that level should possess. The level system has been designed to develop individuals within the sales team from someone starting at a foundation Sales Development Representative level through to an advanced sales level such as a Major Accounts Manager.

The team are very social, friendly, supportive and healthy competition is encouraged!

Our Client has 2 offices; their HQ is located opposite Isleworth main line train station (27 minutes from Clapham Junction, and 37 minutes from Waterloo) and also has free car parking. Their London City Office is located in London Wall. It is expected that you will spend time working at both locations as well as some home working.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Graduate Risk Assurance Business Risk & Controls Birmingham 2022

The world of risk is changing. Today's business environment is different. More complex. More connected. More volatile. While this environment makes it much harder to predict where new risks will come from, we believe that it represents an opportunity for businesses to transform and innovate. We work with our clients to protect and strengthen every aspect of their business; from people to performance, systems to strategy and business plans to business resilience. Through our invaluable insights and independent assurance we can help our clients to discover and unlock real value.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Development#Business Development#London Wall#Software#Royal London#K Basic#Ism#Graduate Sales Programme#The Bank Of England#Leeds Building Society
The Conversation U.S.

Entrepreneurship classes aren't just for business majors

Colleges are returning to normal operations, and many have begun to offer in-person classes once again. But are they prepared to teach students how to navigate post-pandemic life? Or how to get a job in an economy fundamentally changed by COVID-19? As professors of engineering and entrepreneurship, and authors of a new book on teaching entrepreneurial thinking to college students, we have studied how entrepreneurial skills can improve students’ confidence, creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication. Such curriculum is a staple in business schools, especially for students who want to start a company. But it has the potential to benefit all...
EDUCATION
information-age.com

Digitopia appoints Nishant Kinra as business development director

Digital maturity consultancy Digitopia has announced the appointment of former Gartner Consulting practitioner Nishant Kinra as its new director of business development for partners and channels. New business development director Kinra will lead development, implementation, and coordination plans to increase business opportunities for Digitopia. Kinra brings over a decade’s experience...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
The Drum

How agencies should support their business developers as pitch pressure ramps up

As the new business landscape shapes up to be more competitive than ever, BD100 co-founder Jody Osman looks at what agencies need to do to support and nurture their under-pressure business developers. The agency landscape has well and truly bounced back. New business opportunities are booming, with the AAR reporting...
ECONOMY
leominsterchamp.com

John Pacheco Jr. is named Business Development Officer at Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank has appointed John P. Pacheco Jr. to Vice President, Business Development Officer for the bank’s service areas in North Central and Central Massachusetts. In his new role, Pacheco will work with local businesses, both large and small, by partnering with Fidelity Bank’s caring team of commercial lenders, cash management specialists, and its local banking centers to connect clients with financial tools that will help their businesses grow.
LEOMINSTER, MA
cepro.com

Brilliant Hires Reza Raji as Chief Business Development Officer

On the heels of a Series B funding announcement with participation from Resideo and continued momentum in the consumer and builder channels, Brilliant has announced the addition of Reza Raji to its leadership team as Chief Business Development Officer. In his role, Reza Reza, formerly of Xenio Systems and iControl,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sonic Foundry Appoints Two New Executives Expanding Marketing and Business Development

Sonic Foundry, Inc., the trusted leader in video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events through its Mediasite™ video platform, today announced the appointment of two new executives; Sarah Wilde, Director of Marketing and Donny Neufuss, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
BUSINESS
Midland Daily News

Three Rivers Corporation names new marketing and business development coordinator

Three Rivers Corporation is welcoming Dustin Neumeyer as its marketing and business development coordinator. Neumeyer joins Three Rivers after eight years of ownership and management of Aberro Creative, a Midland-based creative marketing agency. There, he worked alongside clients from throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region including Northwood University, Michigan Sugar, Saginaw Spirit, CMU College of Medicine and many others. Prior to co-founding Aberro Creative, Neumeyer worked for Chicago-based companies Marketing Werks and Alli, Alliance of Action Sports.
MIDLAND, MI
citynmb.com

CRA Small Business Development Workshop

During this training, basic steps to turn business ideas into a reality will be covered. Including: • Aspects of successful startup strategies • The 4 Key steps you’ll need to complete • Resources to take advantage to start your venture.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
nddist.com

Solve Industrial Motion Makes Digital Marketing and Business Development Hires

CHARLOTTE, NC — Solve Industrial Motion Group has added talent to its growing team. Tom Walsh is Solve’s new Director of Digital Marketing and Scott Sutfin joins the industrial bearings and power transmission parts company as a Business Development Manager. Both employees bring specialized skill sets and decades of experience in the industrial B2B market.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Henrico Citizen

Business development manager Lauren Modelski

Lauren Modelski joined the Henrico Citizen as a business development manager in September 2021. She works with clients to craft digital marketing campaigns through the Citizen’s variety of online, email, audio and sponsored content platforms. E-mail her at lauren@henricocitizen.com.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
rismedia.com

Less Office Space Opens Doors for Business Development, Brokers Say

It’s hard to argue that remote work isn’t here to stay. Debates regarding the future workplace paradigm are lined with companies figuring out how often employees will need to report to an office even as the pandemic wanes. Real estate brokers are having similar conversations as technology becomes more prominent...
ECONOMY
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Broadridge appoints Trip Chong as director of business development

Broadridge appoints Trip Chong as director of business development. Broadridge has announced the hire of Trip Chong to director of business development for its Securities Class Action solutions. Based in London, Chong will be responsible for selling Broadridge’s Class Action solutions to markets outside of North America. Her previous leadership...
BUSINESS
Star-Herald

Box Butte Development Corporation recognizes business owners

The Box Butte Development Corporation recently recognized business owners for their accomplishments during its annual meeting. Robbie Buchheit, owner of Buchheit Precision, was given the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year award. BBDC Director Chelsie Herian said that the Entrepreneur of the Year award is given to an individual or partnership that has shown strength and progress toward the mission of Box Butte Development Corporation. An entrepreneur has relocated, developed or expanded a business for the betterment of Box Butte County.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
The Guardian

The Guardian

57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy