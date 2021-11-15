GRADUATE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE

Technology Solutions within the Oracle space

£25K basic, £40K OTE + BENEFITS

London

Due to continued growth our exciting new client are seeking Graduate Business Development Executives to join their Global Sales team. In return you will receive full training, excellent working conditions, incentives and the opportunity to development and grow within the business with the goal of playing a major part in our clients future growth.

Our clients are specialists in providing software products with the core purpose of enabling Oracle users to easily upload and download data. They have a vision to deliver a better way to work with Oracle systems and to create the best possible experience for users interacting with Oracle.

The candidates:

Strong research skills

Negotiation skills

Excellent spoken and written communication

Relationship building skills

The purpose of the Global Sales team is to:

Sell our clients products and solutions in a designated territory generating revenue growth and increased market share.

The role:

Identifying and qualifying new business opportunities through marketing activities including but not limited to LinkedIn, Industry events, referrals, follow-up of inbound calls and partner channels.

Developing relationships with new customers by identifying their needs and problems in order to promote and sell our clients products and solutions

Managing the sales process through to close and post-sales support

Leveraging our clients sales and marketing model

Managing and maintaining existing customer accounts

Team with channel partners to help build pipeline

Pass qualified leads to Sales Lead UK & Europe to complete the sales process

Attend local tradeshows to establish new business

Our client strive to understand the needs of both their customers and their staff. They choose to collaborate with integrity, consistency and respect. They aim to improve the experience for all and along the way have fun!

To apply for this fantastic opportunity simply submit your CV now!