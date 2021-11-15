ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Graduate Business Development Executive

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjHJ7_0cxUHlkW00

GRADUATE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE

Technology Solutions within the Oracle space

£25K basic, £40K OTE + BENEFITS

London

Due to continued growth our exciting new client are seeking Graduate Business Development Executives to join their Global Sales team. In return you will receive full training, excellent working conditions, incentives and the opportunity to development and grow within the business with the goal of playing a major part in our clients future growth.

Our clients are specialists in providing software products with the core purpose of enabling Oracle users to easily upload and download data. They have a vision to deliver a better way to work with Oracle systems and to create the best possible experience for users interacting with Oracle.

The candidates:

  • Strong research skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Excellent spoken and written communication
  • Relationship building skills

The purpose of the Global Sales team is to:

Sell our clients products and solutions in a designated territory generating revenue growth and increased market share.

The role:

  • Identifying and qualifying new business opportunities through marketing activities including but not limited to LinkedIn, Industry events, referrals, follow-up of inbound calls and partner channels.
  • Developing relationships with new customers by identifying their needs and problems in order to promote and sell our clients products and solutions
  • Managing the sales process through to close and post-sales support
  • Leveraging our clients sales and marketing model
  • Managing and maintaining existing customer accounts
  • Team with channel partners to help build pipeline
  • Pass qualified leads to Sales Lead UK & Europe to complete the sales process
  • Attend local tradeshows to establish new business

Our client strive to understand the needs of both their customers and their staff. They choose to collaborate with integrity, consistency and respect. They aim to improve the experience for all and along the way have fun!

To apply for this fantastic opportunity simply submit your CV now!

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Graduate PR Assistant/Junior Account Executive

Our client is an independent and fast growing B2B and B2C PR/Communications agency based in buzzy and media rich Clerkenwell. They have recently been announced as one of the top 25 PR agencies in the UK. A real achievement in the 8 years since they launched. We are looking for...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Graduate Risk Assurance Business Risk & Controls Birmingham 2022

The world of risk is changing. Today's business environment is different. More complex. More connected. More volatile. While this environment makes it much harder to predict where new risks will come from, we believe that it represents an opportunity for businesses to transform and innovate. We work with our clients to protect and strengthen every aspect of their business; from people to performance, systems to strategy and business plans to business resilience. Through our invaluable insights and independent assurance we can help our clients to discover and unlock real value.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Business Development#Software#Uk#Global Sales#Linkedin#Pass#Sales Lead Uk Europe
miami.edu

Procter & Gamble executive: ‘Sustainability is good business’

Virginie Helias, chief sustainability officer for the world’s largest consumer goods company, discussed product innovations that “delight customers” while reducing their carbon footprint in a webinar hosted by the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School. Helias, named in 2012 to develop and operationalize Procter & Gamble’s sustainability...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sonic Foundry Appoints Two New Executives Expanding Marketing and Business Development

Sonic Foundry, Inc., the trusted leader in video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events through its Mediasite™ video platform, today announced the appointment of two new executives; Sarah Wilde, Director of Marketing and Donny Neufuss, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

GEODIS Names Tom Drury Executive Vice President of Strategic Development of the Americas Region

Nashville, Tenn. (November 10, 2021) - Drury’s new role will take effect in January 2022. Since 2015, Drury has served as the Executive Vice President of Human Resources where he has led the regional human resources department for GEODIS in Americas. In his role as Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Drury has managed a team of 100 professionals in talent management, talent acquisition, compensation benefits, payroll, time and attendance, and human resources information systems. Additionally, Drury has been responsible for overseeing the human capital strategy development.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Quickbase Named a Leader in Low-Code Platforms for Business Developers Analyst Report

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- Quickbase, the leading no-code platform for operational agility, today announced it was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platforms for Business Developers, Q4 2021 1. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005847/en/. Quickbase Named a Leader in Low-Code Platforms for...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Oracle
Auto Remarketing

Haig names director of marketing & business development

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Haig Partners LLC has named a director of marketing and business development, hiring Aimee (LaBrake) Allen for the position. Allen had previously been an independent consultant for firms providing car dealers with accounting, banking, business valuation and succession planning services. Her background includes team heading up...
BUSINESS
The Henrico Citizen

Business development manager Lauren Modelski

Lauren Modelski joined the Henrico Citizen as a business development manager in September 2021. She works with clients to craft digital marketing campaigns through the Citizen’s variety of online, email, audio and sponsored content platforms. E-mail her at lauren@henricocitizen.com.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth names interim CFO and launches search for two key executives

Canopy Growth Corp. on Friday named Judy Hong as interim chief financial officer and Tara Rozalowsky as interim chief product officer and launched an external search for both roles. Mike Lee, executive vice president and CFO and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic will depart the company on Dec. 31. "These decisions reflect management and the board's vision for building a best-in-class organization that is well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value," Canopy Growth CEO David Klein said. Hong joined Canopy Growth in 2019 as vice president of investor relations. Rozalowsky has held the role of vice president of beverage and edibles at the company. Shares of Canopy Growth rose 1.5% in pre-market trades. The stock is down 50% so far this year.
BUSINESS
Willits News

West Business Development Center December workshop

West Business Development Center workshop schedule for Dec. 1-31. All workshops are free. Artists in Action: Navigating the Gallerist-Artist Relationship will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. Do you have questions about galleries, agents, consultants and others who can sell your work? Bob and Kate Burridge will share their experience of over 25 years working within the gallery system and have some answers for you! https://bit.ly/3FanmLv.
SMALL BUSINESS
leominsterchamp.com

John Pacheco Jr. is named Business Development Officer at Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank has appointed John P. Pacheco Jr. to Vice President, Business Development Officer for the bank’s service areas in North Central and Central Massachusetts. In his new role, Pacheco will work with local businesses, both large and small, by partnering with Fidelity Bank’s caring team of commercial lenders, cash management specialists, and its local banking centers to connect clients with financial tools that will help their businesses grow.
LEOMINSTER, MA
dbknews.com

UMD smart growth initiative develops toolkit to support small businesses

The Small Business Anti-Displacement Network, an initiative founded by the National Center for Smart Growth at the University of Maryland, developed a toolkit last month that provides resources for small businesses affected by gentrification. The toolkit outlines 34 policy and community oriented solutions to cater to businesses from varying economic...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Guardian

I fought for Sally Clark and other cot death mothers. I’m still haunted by their fate

Child abuse is an evil thing but it’s always worse when the perpetrator is the state. Twenty-two years ago this month, Sally Clark was convicted of murdering her two baby boys, Christopher and Harry, and blaming it on cot death. She was sentenced to life in prison. There was a secret sentence, crueller even than that. The murder charge meant that in the family court, behind closed doors, she lost the right to be a mother to her surviving son, and that extra cruelty broke her. The British state committed child abuse by depriving her third boy of his mother for no good reason.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy