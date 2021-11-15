Graduate Strategic Development Manager

£25K Base, 1st Year OTE £40K

Fleet Street, London

Celsius Graduate Recruitment are delighted to be working with one of Europe’s leading Global Events and Conferencing Consultancies based in Central London. Our client is undergoing an unprecedented expansion of their sales force and are looking for self-motivated and money-hungry graduates to drive the business even further and become consultants operating at C-level contact within large enterprise organisations. The company we are working with provides specialist Business Development, Sales & Market Intelligence and Strategic Consultancy Services to some of the world’s leading organisations including Tesco, BP, Barclays, Rolls Royce, BT and many more.

As a Graduate Strategic Development Manager, you will undergo extensive training; develop client relationships as well as bringing on new clients through all communication mediums. Your role will involve managing sales cycles as you learn how to build integral relationships with directors within multinational organisations. The company will support you every step of the way in helping to develop your career and build an extensive portfolio of clients.

The successful applicant can progress through the company, specialise in certain vertical markets with opportunities for management, major accounts and consultancy, depending on your skillset. You will also have the potential to move into management or different teams within the business.

In this Graduate Strategic Development Manager role, you will need to be/have:

• Educated to a degree level or above

• Honest, genuine and emotionally intelligent

• Driven, Self-Starter, Money-Hungry

• Well-Presented, Articulate and Highly Motivated

• Tenacious, Target-Driven, Confident and Sociable

• A genuine interest in sales and a desire to develop a career

• Proactive, hunter attitude who responds well to a targeted environment

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to work on an international basis, develop relationships with senior-level people within large companies, work in a dynamic graduate team who adopts a work hard, play hard attitude, as well as performance-related bonuses and incentives for top performers.

If you are passionate about consultancy and want a successful career in sales then this could be the ideal job for you! To find out more about this role and our amazing client and be in with a chance to be put forward to meet with them at interview stage then please submit your CV immediately.