The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. The vast majority of those people becoming hospitalized or dying with Covid are unvaccinated, and the best way to control the winter wave would be to reach those people, rather than topping up the vaccinated, the critics said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO