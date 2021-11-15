Popular vote petition could appear on Michigan ballot next year

Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation this week:. Senate Bill 671 — Repeal requirement that corporate subsidy scheme benefit state economy: passed 28-7 in the Senate. To revise a 2017 “Good Jobs For Michigan” law that authorized the state to give ongoing cash subsidies to Detroit developer Dan Gilbert and potentially other business owners, by stripping-out provisions requiring business subsidies to “result in an overall positive fiscal impact to this state.” Unlike the other corporate and developer subsidy schemes enacted in the name of “economic development,” this law’s revenue transfers appeared to create incentives for businesses in other Michigan communities to move to Detroit, rather than grow the state economy as a whole. The bill would also increase an annual cap on how much a subsidized company could get.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO