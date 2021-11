The performance of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham at Duke on Thursday night is one that will not be forgotten. It was type of outing that you don't see very often. How rare is what Cunningham did in Louisville's 62-22 win over the Blue Devils? Consider that he became just the second player player in FBS history to pass for 300 yards and rush for 200 yards in a game. He joins Washington's Marques Tuiasosopo, who did it against Stanford on Oct. 30, 1999. To make it even more rare, consider that Cunningham registered higher totals than Tuiasosopo in both categories.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO