Billups rips Blazers after loss, “I don’t think we came to compete in this game”

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA scout who had followed Portland told me last week that their “body language is awful, defeated.”. It certainly looked that way Sunday, when the Trail Blazers got their doors blown off by the Nuggets, 124-95. Denver led by double digits almost the entire game, and afterward a frustrated Portland coach...

nba.nbcsports.com

