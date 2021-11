On a cold, gray afternoon in November 1912 the Carlisle Indian Industrial School beat the U.S. Military Academy in a game of football. Led by Jim Thorpe, already a sports legend, and coached by Glenn Scoby “Pop” Warner, the game cemented Carlisle as the front-runner for being best in the country. It also was the debut of the double-wing formation, designed by Warner specifically for the game against Army.

