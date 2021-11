America has endured because of its design, but it has succeeded because of the paramount principles of people first and freedom foremost. Historically, politicians at every level worked for growth and change with the aforementioned always in mind. Their endeavors were an affirmation of democratic beliefs and a reinforcement of constitutional protections. They sought to improve the country not only to make it a better place to live but to model for the rest of the world a nation of opportunity and fairness. This hasn’t been easy or perfect in its results, but the work has been noble in its intent.

