Chris Janson Announces 2022 Halfway to Crazy Tour

Bass Pro Shops “Round-Up at the Register” campaign runs through Nov 13th. Chris Janson has long been an active supporter of our military, from taking the stage alongside the United States Air Force Band last year to performing at the Grand Ole Opry’s “America Salutes You” benefit concert in May. When Janson released his single “Bye Mom,” he knew that its message of unconditional love would resonate with listeners across the country – especially those who have experienced loss or hardship. With that message in mind, Janson has teamed up with Bass Pro Shops to commemorate Military Family Appreciation Month and Veteran’s Day. Now through November 13th, Bass Pro Shops is hosting an in-store “round-up at the register” campaign to help fund at least 20 life-changing scholarships (a minimum of $100,000) for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members via national nonprofit organization Folds of Honor.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO