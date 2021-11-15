ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chris Janson Announces 2022 Halfway to Crazy Tour

By Billy Dukes
B105
B105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Janson's high-energy show will roll through midwest and along the east coast in early 2022. The "Bye Mom" singer just announced that the Halfway to Crazy Tour will begin on Feb. 10. Ray Fulcher and Shane Profitt will join Janson for 14 shows, including a stop at Nashville's...

b105country.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Walker Hayes Announces 2021 Tour

Walker Hayes has announced his new tour, calling it The Fancy Like Tour. Named after the hit song, it will kick off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on January 27. Through a press released, he commented: “After almost two years with no shows, it feels so good to get back up on stage and see you all in person.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
nowdecatur.com

Chris Janson And Bass Pro Team Up On Veteran’s Day Campaign

Chris Janson has teamed up with Bass Pro Shops to commemorate Military Family Appreciation Month and Veteran’s Day. Now through November 13th, Bass Pro Shops is hosting an in-store “round-up at the register” campaign to help fund at least 20 scholarships (a minimum of $100,000) for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members via national nonprofit organization Folds of Honor. The campaign was inspired by Chris' latest single, “Bye Mom.”
ADVOCACY
themusicuniverse.com

Chris Janson, Bass Pro Shops donate $100k to Folds of Honor

Bass Pro Shops “Round-Up at the Register” campaign runs through Nov 13th. Chris Janson has long been an active supporter of our military, from taking the stage alongside the United States Air Force Band last year to performing at the Grand Ole Opry’s “America Salutes You” benefit concert in May. When Janson released his single “Bye Mom,” he knew that its message of unconditional love would resonate with listeners across the country – especially those who have experienced loss or hardship. With that message in mind, Janson has teamed up with Bass Pro Shops to commemorate Military Family Appreciation Month and Veteran’s Day. Now through November 13th, Bass Pro Shops is hosting an in-store “round-up at the register” campaign to help fund at least 20 life-changing scholarships (a minimum of $100,000) for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members via national nonprofit organization Folds of Honor.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
JamBase

Khruangbin Announces March 2022 Tour

Khruangbin expanded a March 2022 tour that already featured two nights at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and a festival appearance. The tour focusing on the Northeast and Midwest now spans March 2 – 20 with Nubya Garcia aboard as support for select shows. The Houston-born trio begins...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gospelmusic.org

Chris Renzema Announces 24-City “Hope Or Nostalgia Spring Tour”

Following the Sept. 3 release of his third full-length and second Centricity Music album, Get Out of the Way of Your Own Heart, acclaimed singer / songwriter Chris Renzema embarked on his long-awaited “Hope or Nostalgia” headline tour this fall. Playing mainly clubs, his mostly college-aged fans swooped-up tickets, packing every venue while officially generating 21 sold out events so far with two concerts left to play: Asheville, NC (11/22) and Atlanta (11/23).
MUSIC
wirx.com

Buckcherry announces 2022 tour dates

Buckcherry has announced a U.S. tour for 2022. The outing, which the “Lit Up” rockers will co-headline with country rap rock duo The Lacs, will kick off January 7 in Kyle, Texas. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 12. For the full list of dates and all ticket info,...
KYLE, TX
country1025.com

Win Tickets To See Chris Janson!

Get those good vibes and live this good life at Chris Janson’s concert! Win tickets to see Chris Janson at Off The Rails in Worcester, MA, on March 26, 2022! He will be joined by special guests Ray Fulcher and Shane Profitt. Enter below!. As a Country 102.5 listener, you...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Janson
93.1 KISS FM

Chris Daughtry Postpones Tour Following Sudden Death of His Daughter

Daughtry have postponed their upcoming tour dates due the the unexpected death of lead singer Chris Daughtry's daughter. The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. The investigation into the sudden passing of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter, Hannah,...
EL PASO, TX
Punknews.org

Dropkick Murphys announce 2022 tour

Dropkick Murphys have announced an American tour for 2022. The Bombpops and The Rumjacks will be playing support on all dates. Jim Lindberg from Pennywise will be supporting them on their last show in Boston. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 12. Dropkick Murphys recently postponed their European tour to 2023 and last released Turn Up That Dial in 2021. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
country1025.com

GALLERY: Chris Janson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: Chris Janson performs during the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals at Macy's Herald Square on November 26, 2019 in New York City. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Janson performs during the 2019 CMA Country Christmas at Curb...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#The Halfway To Crazy Tour#Ryman Auditorium#Wilkes Barre#Pa#The F M Kirby Center#Ky
themusicuniverse.com

Morgan Wallen announces Dangerous Tour

Morgan Wallen has announced his return to the road in 2022 with The Dangerous Tour. Named after his history-making, critically acclaimed Dangerous: The Double Album, released in late January via Big Loud/Republic Records, the in-demand entertainer welcomes special guest Hardy as direct support in 2022, with Larry Fleet also joining on select dates from February through May.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Turnstile announce 2022 tour dates

Turnstile have announced 2022 tour dates. In February, the group is launching a new leg of dates in support of their latest album, Glow On, with support from Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu and Truth Cult. Take a look at their upcoming tour dates below. Turnstile tour dates:. 2/23 – San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
themusicuniverse.com

Elle King announces 2022 tour

Drunk and I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour 2022 kicks off Feb 15th. Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Elle King announces her 2022 Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour. The tour will hit 29 cities across the US and Canada and kick off in San Diego, CA on February 15th and culminating at Los Angeles historic The Fonda on March 28th. Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 19th at 10 am local via Ticketmaster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Baltimore

Rising Singer From Southern Maryland Sam Grow To Perform At The Grand Ole Opry

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rising country singer from Mechanicsville, Maryland is to make his debut on one of country music’s most famous stages — The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. “The opry I think for any country artist is basically like the super bowl,” said the singer, Sam Grow. On Nov. 27, Grow is performing at the historic venue during its Saturday Night Opry show when both new talent and country star legends come together for a weekly performance. For Grow, it is a dream come true. “My dad took me down when I was 14 years old and the first thing he drove...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
B105

LoCash Wrote + Recorded New Song ‘Beach Boys’ With the Actual Beach Boys

Country duo LoCash got to cross an item off their musical bucket list when they wrote a new song called "Beach Boys" for their new project — with the actual Beach Boys. The duo wanted to incorporate where they grew up and where they still go to escape as they’ve gotten older into their new music. Their latest EP, Woods & Water, is full of upbeat numbers, representing Preston Brust’s growing up in Kokomo, Ind. (woods) and Chris Lucas’ raising in Baltimore (water).
MUSIC
B105

Jason Aldean Lauds Lainey Wilson After Back in the Saddle Tour

Jason Aldean saw the opening act of his latest tour working overtime, and he came away with nothing but respect. The "If I Didn't Love You" hitmaker recently reflected on his months spent on the road with Lainey Wilson and talked about how touring was different in 2021. Hardy and...
MUSIC
B105

Walker Hayes Announces ‘Country Stuff the Album’

"Fancy Like" singer Walker Hayes will release a new studio album early in 2022. The 13-track Country Stuff the Album album will build off an EP of the same name, released in June. Five of the six titles from that EP appear on the tracklist for Country Stuff the Album,...
MUSIC
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy