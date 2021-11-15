Phillip Pearson

DENVER (CBS4)– Regis University President Reverend John Fitzgibbons will retire at the end of the school year in May 2022. Fitzgibbons served for 10 years as Regis’ 24th president. John Fitzgibbons (credit: Regis University) The university said he has worked tirelessly for students. The school will honor him at next spring’s commencement. According to Regis’ website, Fitzgibbons was previously the Associate Provost for Faculty Development at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a post he held until May 31, 2012. He served as Vice President for Administration and Interim Dean of the College of Professional Studies at University San Francisco from June 2007 to June 2009.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO