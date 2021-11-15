Phillip Pearson

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bizjournals

JCF Living invests $50 million to build new homes in Lebanon

JCF Living, a Spring Hill-based developer, has announced plans to invest $50 million to build 219 new homes in Lebanon. With several big jobs announcements in the area, including 1,400 positions with medical device company Thermo Fisher and 300 with outdoor equipment supplier REI, as well as housing shortages across Middle Tennessee, developers are looking for ways to add new homes as the area's population grows.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Exclusive: UCF downtown Orlando incubator and Starter Studio moving to new home

Two major players in growing the region's early-stage startups have a new home in downtown Orlando. The University of Central Florida Business Program's Downtown Innovation District and startup accelerator Starter Studio on Dec. 1 will move into a 3,579-square-foot space at 130 S. Orange Ave — the ground floor of the 85-year-old Kress Building.
ORLANDO, FL
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
bizjournals

Marriott agrees to better disclose resort fees across the U.S.

Bethesda's Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has agreed to better disclose resort fees throughout the U.S. as part of a settlement deal with the Pennsylvania attorney general's office. The hotel giant has been accused of deceptive pricing tactics and violating consumer-protection laws because the company doesn't disclose resort fees upfront...
POLITICS
bizjournals

Exploring Wisconsin-Luxembourg business and startup connections: MBJ Podcast #135

Honorary consul of Luxembourg for Wisconsin Mike Ansay joined the Milwaukee Business Journal podcast to discuss how and why Luxembourg and Wisconsin are forming economic connections. Milwaukee Business Journal editor-in-chief Mark Kass also joins in to share why this is the final episode of the podcast and to reflect on the last two years of the show.
ECONOMY
KLFY News 10

Louisiana suggests COVID-19 booster doses for all adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana‘s health department recommended Wednesday that anyone 18 and older get a coronavirus vaccine booster if they’ve already been immunized, saying that would strengthen protection against COVID-19 as other parts of the country see upticks in the illness. The new guidance from the Department of Health suggests adults who completed a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Repair contractors’ newest billing strategy leaves homeowners on the hook if insurers don’t pay

Imagine receiving an unexpected $7,500 invoice telling you that your payment is more than 30 days past due and that you’re responsible for it if your homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover it. That’s the scare that Carla Axelrod experienced after her water heater sprang a leak in September. Insurance experts in Florida are warning that it’s the result of the latest billing strategy by repair ...
BOCA RATON, FL
#University Of Louisville#Brandeis#Seiller Waterman Llc
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 6.6 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Louisiana. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 48 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 16, the U.S. has sent 556,077,145 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 169.4% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Denver

Regis University President Reverend John Fitzgibbons To Retire

DENVER (CBS4)– Regis University President Reverend John Fitzgibbons will retire at the end of the school year in May 2022. Fitzgibbons served for 10 years as Regis’ 24th president. John Fitzgibbons (credit: Regis University) The university said he has worked tirelessly for students. The school will honor him at next spring’s commencement. According to Regis’ website, Fitzgibbons was previously the Associate Provost for Faculty Development at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a post he held until May 31, 2012. He served as Vice President for Administration and Interim Dean of the College of Professional Studies at University San Francisco from June 2007 to June 2009.
DENVER, CO

