Critique the Community

How do you define success as a photographer? How do you know when you’ve reached the goal you’ve set for yourself when you first started your journey behind the lens?. This is a question I think about a lot. Too much. I say too much not because I keep myself up at night considering the elusive definition of success. But rather, the sheer elusiveness of the concept means that any time I spend devoted to trying to answer the question definitively is destined to be not much more than a mental exercise. Yet still, the sheer open-ended nature of the proposition gnaws at me. And just like I obsess over how to execute a new photographic technique, so do I tend to haggle over the more abstract equations of life.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 3 DAYS AGO