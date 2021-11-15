Critique the Community

This week we did our monthly ‘Blind Photo Critiques” episode of “The Grid” where we invite our users to send in three of their best images for an honest, no-holds-barred photo critique, and often times the issue with the images is the post processing (or amount of post processing), and so during the episode (we critiqued 20 photographers total), we jump over to Camera Raw (Lightroom’s Develop Module) and fix lots of issues showing how the post part of it can be improved (including some cool Photoshop moves), and I included the episode below if you get a chance. These episodes are super popular and you’ll learn a lot of what “not to do” in post, and in camera, and some tips and tricks along the way. Hope you can check it out. 🙂
