Internet

Letter: How do we stop social media misinformation?

By Opinion Contributor
Bangor Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. COVID has taken a turn for the worse ever since it has been in the U.S. This pandemic has brought out a range of emotions from all different kinds of people. Specifically the act...

Berzerker_Raider
3d ago

you don't. it's up to the individual to research the material that they are presented with instead of following blindly. unless it's the government. then they just want you to follow blindly without looking into the facts.

Reply
6
Westside Tim
3d ago

Don't go on social media unless you can think for yourself. As we're currently seeing with the liberal news outlets,,,, there hurting for viewers because folks are finally waking up. Talking heads on CNN and msnbc are being canceled, all this because people are getting sick of the "opinion journalists".

Reply
4
ya_boy
3d ago

How to was stop main stream media misinformation? They can say whatever they want, be proven wrong, and never retract their statement.

Reply(1)
3
