Letter: How do we stop social media misinformation?

Most people who do not live under a rock have heard about the name change of the company formerly known as “Facebook” to what CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to be “Meta.” Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook status on Oct. 28 about the company’s name change and the future of social interaction for humans. In the status, a new term was used called the “Metaverse.” How profound. Zuckerberg summed it up, saying “In the metaverse, you’ll be able to do almost anything you can imagine—get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create.” Some might find this exciting, but I find it terrifying. It is like Zuckerberg forgot COVID-19 even happened. I do not know about Zuckerberg, but the countless Zoom meetings I had were no replacement for human interaction. However, in another sense, the technology Zuckerberg is describing is on another level above Zoom meetings. From his status, Zuckerberg describes “the Metaverse” as a replacement for our now social interactions. Zuckerberg said “Think about how many physical things you have today that could just be holograms in the future. Your TV, your perfect work setup with multiple monitors, your board games and more”. He also says “This isn’t about spending more time on screens; it’s about making the time we already spend better.” Again, I am terrified.

