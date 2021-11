Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes admitted after the loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 that he had been pressing at times. The fourth-year starter felt the pressure early on in the season to score every drive, and not just because of his aggressive mentality. It was because he didn’t seem to fully trust his defense to be able to get a stop. Who could really blame him, though? In the early goings of the season, when opponents got into the red zone, teams had nearly a 100% chance of scoring points. That puts a lot of pressure on a young quarterback, especially one as talented as Mahomes.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO