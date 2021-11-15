ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska officials urge people to adopt foster children

 3 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials including Gov. Pete Ricketts are putting out a call for people to adopt foster children, as the numbers have...

Panhandle Post

PPHD: 245 more virus cases reported in the Panhandle

Jason Petik, CEO of Sidney Regional Medical Center (SRMC) based in Sidney, Nebraska, joined the November 17 briefing to discuss what hospital care and patient needs have looked like for them with the fall Panhandle COVID wave. Petik began with sharing while the numbers have slowly declined, two to three...
SIDNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

ND couple share ranch management experience in Chadron

CHADRON – Joshua and Tara Dukart of Hazen, North Dakota, spoke to an audience that included about 35 Chadron State College students during a Nov. 11 presentation in the Student Center. The couple’s appearance was sponsored by the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition, Nebraska Extension, and Nebraska Environmental Trust. The Dukarts...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Survey shows continued growth in rural economy in November

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests rising economic growth in the region, but confidence in the economy's future continued to drop. The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index rose in November to 67.7 from October’s 66.1. Any...
OMAHA, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Panhandle Post

Dist. of Nebraska federal Grand Jury Indictments

Acting United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 7 unsealed Indictments charging 7 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

AG Peterson joins investigation into Instagram’s impact on youth

Lincoln- Attorney General Peterson today joined a nationwide investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform – Instagram – to children and young adults despite knowing that such use is associated with physical and mental health harms. Attorneys General across the country are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.
INTERNET
Panhandle Post

UNL leaders announce anti-racism, improved diversity plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Leaders of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have announced a plan to boost inclusion and fight racism. The plan includes providing regular anti-racist teaching seminars, reviewing the university's current hiring processes in the context of race and collaborating with Lincoln police to prevent poor treatment of minorities off campus.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A second set of states has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The suit filed in Louisiana on behalf of 12 states was dated Monday. It comes less than a week after another lawsuit challenging the rule...
HEALTH
Person
Pete Ricketts
Panhandle Post

Game and Parks to release pheasants on 16 wildlife management areas

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will release adult rooster pheasants on 16 wildlife management areas prior to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 16 WMAs are: Powder Creek, (Dixon County), Oak Valley (Madison County), Wilkinson (Platte County), George Syas (Nance County), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman County), Pressey (Custer County), Cornhusker (Hall County), Kirkpatrick Basin North (York County), Peru Bottoms (Nemaha County), Randall W. Schilling (Cass), Branched Oak (Lancaster County), Yankee Hill (Lancaster County), Arrowhead (Gage County), Hickory Ridge (Johnson County), Twin Oaks (Johnson County), and Rakes Creek (Cass County).
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a federally operated boarding school in Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery comes as ground-penetrating radar has been used in recent weeks to search for a cemetery once used by the school that operated in Genoa from 1884 to 1934. So far, no graves have been found.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

New state casino rules to require $1 million license fee

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — To operate a casino at a Nebraska horse racetrack companies will have to pay $1 million for a 20-year license. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released the new casino rules on Friday. Voters authorized casino gambling at horse tracks in Nebraska in 2020. Racing and...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska 2nd-grade school teacher killed in hunting accident

LEWISTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a second-grade teacher from southeastern Nebraska was killed this weekend in a hunting accident. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Kade Reiman, who taught at Bennet Elementary in the Palmyra-Bennet School District, was accidently shot while hunting with another person Saturday morning southwest of Lewiston.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

3 snow leopards with COVID-19 die at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Three snow leopards have died at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska of complications from COVID-19. The zoo made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday, describing the deaths of the three leopards _ named Ranney, Everest, and Makalu_ as “truly heartbreaking.”. The zoo began treating...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

2022 Best of West Competition to be held in Alliance

ALLIANCE- 12 young ladies from across the state gathered on Saturday night to compete in the Best of the West Competition in Alliance. Walking away with the title of Miss Alliance 2022 was Rose Seeman, the daughter of Brad and Karrie Seeman of Lincoln. Katie Hoatson, the daughter of Dave and Tracy Hoatson of Hershey was named Miss Chadron 2022 and was also the overall community service winner in the miss division.
ALLIANCE, NE
Politics
Panhandle Post

With US aid money, schools put bigger focus on mental health

KANSAS CITY (AP) — In Kansas City, Kansas, educators are opening an after-school mental health clinic staffed with school counselors and social workers. Schools in Paterson, New Jersey, have set up social emotional learning teams to identify students dealing with crises. Chicago is staffing up “care teams” with the mission of helping struggling students on its 500-plus campuses.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Panhandle Post

South Dakota lawmakers to press for Noem daughter's records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to issue a subpoena on Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration to hand over a document regarding her daughter's attempt to win a state appraisal license. They want to know if there was an agreement in place to give Kassidy Peters another...
POLITICS
