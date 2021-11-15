ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

We Are The Kingdom

By WandererCatholicNews
thewandererpress.com
 5 days ago

The Solemnity Of Christ The King (YR B) John 18:33b-37 In the Gospel reading today, Pilate questions Jesus and asks our Lord if He is a King. Jesus answers: “For this I was born, and for this I came into the world, to testify to the truth.” One might wonder what...

thewandererpress.com

timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
thewandererpress.com

Giving Thanks During A Pandemic

During the Last Supper, knowing that His death was imminent, Christ, nonetheless, gave thanks. In Luke 22:14-20, we read Christ’s words: “After taking the cup, He gave thanks and said, ‘Take this and divide it among you. For I tell you I will not drink again from the fruit of the vine until the kingdom of God comes.’ And He took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me’.”
RELIGION
thewandererpress.com

A Beacon Of Light . . . Communion With The Holy Spirit

(Editor’s Note: Fr. Richard D. Breton Jr. is a priest of the Diocese of Norwich, Conn. He received his BA in religious studies and his MA in dogmatic theology from Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Cromwell, Conn.) + + Throughout history there have been countless works of art, that...
RELIGION
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
thewandererpress.com

The Paradox Of Poverty

The first reading in today’s Mass (1 Kings 17:10-16) speaks to us of the paradox of poverty: it is our poverty, our neediness, that provides a doorway for God to bless us with true riches. Our emptiness provides room for God to go to work. In our worldly riches, we...
RELIGION
thewandererpress.com

Catholic Heroes… St. Hildegard von Bingen

And lift us up — St. Hildegard. She was a German saint, a mystic, an abbess, a poet and composer. Her writings included the first morality play, illustrated medieval manuscripts of her visions, and hundreds of pages of letters and music: These represent one of the largest surviving remnants of writings of anyone of the medieval period. Today she is also one of only four women doctors of the Church.
RELIGION
#Resurrection Of Jesus#Life Of Jesus#Gospel#The Prophet Daniel#Truth
wiartonecho.com

Sybil Courtice: Missionary in the Sunrise Kingdom

In September 1909, 25-year-old Sybil Courtice left her Clinton home for Toronto to begin training as a Methodist missionary. Her hometown paper, the Clinton New Era, said “her many friends in town will wish her a pleasant and useful service in this work.”. Story continues below. This advertisement has not...
RELIGION
thewandererpress.com

Is It Impossible?

The media pundits were off and running at the mouth and pen about the US Bishops who are holding their annual fall meeting. In all their theological expertise, writers from Savannah to Los Angeles were proclaiming that Joe Biden should not be forbidden to receive the Holy Eucharist. I do...
RELIGION
thewandererpress.com

Charles De Foucauld, Six Others To Be Canonized May 15

VATICAN CITY (CNA) — The Vatican on November 9 announced that the canonization of Blessed Charles de Foucauld and six others will take place in Rome on May 15, 2022. The date of the canonization had been delayed due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foucauld’s postulator told Catholic News Agency last month.
RELIGION
