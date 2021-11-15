ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Browns

Patriots.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo inside the Patriots locker room following their...

www.patriots.com

nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
brownsnation.com

Rex Ryan Gives Honest Opinion On Baker Mayfield

Heading into the Cleveland Browns‘ Week 10 contest in New England, ESPN’s Rex Ryan predicted a disaster. He might not have expected the overall carnage that entailed, but he nailed one particular pre-game assessment. And on this morning’s Get Up morning show, he followed up on his Baker Mayfield statement.
24/7 Wall St.

After Week 10, This Is Every NFL Team’s Chance To Win the Super Bowl

After 10 weeks of the 2021 NFL season, fans are starting to get a clearer picture of which teams are likely to make the playoffs. Many top teams faltered during week 10, giving their fans cause for concern, while other playoff contenders looked the part in convincing wins. The Tennessee Titans have staked their claim […]
Patriots.com

Game Preview: Browns at Patriots

PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | How to Watch. BROWNS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report | Roster Flip-Card (PDF) The New England Patriots will attempt to extend their win streak to four games when they return to Gillette Stadium following a two-game road trip to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
985thesportshub.com

Winning in the trenches: Patriots vs. Browns Key Matchups

It seems like each week, we’re talking about the Patriots facing the best pass rush they’ve faced this season. That’s once again the case this week, leading into Sunday’s meeting with the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland’s edge rushing duo is made up of NFL sack leader Myles Garrett – who has...
CBS Boston

Hunter Henry Scores Two More Touchdowns For Patriots In Week 10 Blowout Win Over Browns

FOXBORO (CBS) — Hunter Henry loves finding the end zone for the New England Patriots. The tight end did it again early in Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, and then again in the fourth quarter. With those two touchdown grabs in Week 10, Henry is now up to seven on the season. All seven of those touchdowns have come in the last seven weeks. Henry’s first quarter touchdown capped off an incredible 15-play, 83-yard scoring drive by the Patriots, tying the game at 7-7. New England responds with a @Hunter_Henry84 TD to even the score! #ForeverNE 📺: #CLEvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app...
Patriots.com

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Browns

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 10 game on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
NBC Sports

NFL Playoff Picture: Here's where Patriots stand after huge win vs. Browns

The New England Patriots earned a crucial win Sunday as the NFL playoff races begin to heat up in the second half of the 2021 season. The Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns 45-7 in their Week 10 game at Gillette Stadium. Not only does the victory preserve the Patriots' position among the wild card playoff spots in the AFC, it gives them an important head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Browns if these teams end the regular season with identical records. New England now owns head-to-head tiebreakers over both the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.
Patriots.com

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Browns presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns presented by CarMax. The New England Patriots take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite...
clnsmedia.com

Patriots Dominate Browns for 4th Straight Win

Evan Lazar and John Zannis go LIVE right after Patriots-Browns to recap the game! New England improved to 6-4 on the season with a 45-7 blowout win over Cleveland. The Patriots let up a touchdown on the Browns’ first drive and went on to score 45 unanswered points. The CLNS...
CBS Boston

Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson, Dominant Defense Drive Patriots’ Blowout Win Over Browns

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots’ win streak is alive and well. New England shook off a long scoring drive on the opening possession of the game by Cleveland en route to a dominating 45-7 victory on their home field. Mac Jones was outstanding, completing 19 of his 23 passes for 198 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who cleared concussion protocol over the weekend and was able to play, rushed for an even 100 yards with two touchdowns, while also catching four passes for 14 yards in his first career start. Kendrick Bourne had 98 receiving yards...
Patriots.com

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

BB: All right. That was really a great day here for us today. On so many different levels but I'll start, kind of start at the top here. You know, the relationship that our team, our organization has with the TAPS Foundation has been very meaningful for all of us for a number of years, and proud to work with James Patrick Darcy's pin here today. All of our players and coaches have been involved in that and all week, and I know they had Mr. Kraft and the organization had some events for them and things like that. But it was awesome to see that, to recognize the military, to have Admiral Gilday here. Always like to see a lot of those gold bars on those any of the uniforms. Always sends chills down my spine. Just the whole week, the Veterans week, the Salute to Service Day and all that that brought. And you know, thankfully we did our part and I thought the team really played well today. There were so many outstanding plays and players and the preparation we had this week, really you can put everybody and talk about just about everybody in there. Long touchdown drives. You know, turnovers, competitive plays in the kicking game. Just kind of big plays after big plays from so many different people.
