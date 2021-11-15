"SNL" Confronts the Biggest Mental Health Issue Facing Men

Constructed photography is the art of illusion. As photographers, we cover the cracks, which compounded with social media, makes it hard to talk about underlying real issues. With November being men’s mental health awareness month, Imran Shrimp bravely shares his own mental health trauma. If I may digress, as an aside Movember coincides with November and is a great resource to access for mental health awareness as well as to help combat this unfortunately deadly disease. But back to Shrimp, he not only helps make mental health ok by sharing his own troubles, but highlights that as photographer, we are the tastemakers. We control the conversation so it’s parament that we not only talk about difficult issues, but use our craft and our community to spread important messages.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO