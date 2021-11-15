ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"SNL" Confronts the Biggest Mental Health Issue Facing Men

By Tanner Garrity
wiltonbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a surprisingly strong season for SNL this fall. The show has stepped back from its habit of casting movie stars for recurring political roles, offered up less Trump and COVID content (much to the appreciation of weary audiences), showcased a comedy trio with a cult online following and returned...

pomona.edu

CENTRO Lab Seeks Solutions to Mental Health Issues Facing Latina/o Youth

For Lupe Bacio, assistant professor of psychological science and Chicana/o-Latina/o studies, her research doesn’t get more personal as a Latina immigrant searching for answers to questions about issues facing young ethnic minorities. Bacio arrived in the U.S. as an adolescent, not knowing the language or the culture. She says she...
CLAREMONT, CA
NBC News

Addressing the mental health, trauma that Black women face in America

In a new series for Shape Magazine, contributing editor for the magazine’s digital spotlight, Chrissy King, highlights the mental health and trauma Black women face, writing that “it’s time to take a look at the heavy load that Black women are carrying and how they’re coping (or struggling to)." King joins News NOW to discuss the daily pressures Black women face and how beauty standards can impact mental health. Nov. 18, 2021.
MENTAL HEALTH
Saratogian

MHANYS helping students cope with mental health issues during pandemic and beyond

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone. That’s especially true of children. According to a recent study published in Pediatrics, an estimated 140,000 children in the U.S. have lost a parent or primary caregiver to the virus. Additionally, officials noted that children of racial and ethnic minorities accounted for 65 percent of that total.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
gardner-webb.edu

No-Shave November Brings Awareness to Men’s Mental and Physical Health

Gardner-Webb has 30 Men Participating in National Movement. Thanks to Jessika Raduly and Jared Roess with the Office of Student Engagement, Gardner-Webb University is joining the No-Shave November movement this year to shine a light on men’s health and mental health, including suicide. One mental health problem in men that...
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
wymt.com

Movember: A month to recognize men’s mental health

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At every life stage, there is a pressure placed on men. “I think that men… boys…men are trained more to hold their feelings in and to not be so open about these things,” said Randy Kloth, a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor at Kentucky River Community Care (KRCC). “Of course this leads to further problems because it’s better to talk about what’s bothering you, troubling you and deal with it.”
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Fstoppers

Using Photography to Help Highlight Men's Mental Health

Constructed photography is the art of illusion. As photographers, we cover the cracks, which compounded with social media, makes it hard to talk about underlying real issues. With November being men’s mental health awareness month, Imran Shrimp bravely shares his own mental health trauma. If I may digress, as an aside Movember coincides with November and is a great resource to access for mental health awareness as well as to help combat this unfortunately deadly disease. But back to Shrimp, he not only helps make mental health ok by sharing his own troubles, but highlights that as photographer, we are the tastemakers. We control the conversation so it’s parament that we not only talk about difficult issues, but use our craft and our community to spread important messages.
MENTAL HEALTH
California Health Report

Opinion: LGBTQ Youth Are Facing a Mental Health Crisis Too

Last month, three national medical groups sounded the alarm that America’s children and adolescents are in a state of emergency when it comes to mental health. The doctors shared alarming statistics about how mental health-related emergency room visits have risen. Children are also dealing with the fallout from COVID-19-related deaths...
NBC News

Study: Facing racism depletes young adults' mental health

Transitioning to adulthood can be full of challenges. A new study shows that the effects of discrimination can cause severe mental health damage to the already-struggling young adult age group. A new study from the University of California, Los Angeles, found that young adults who endure frequent interpersonal discrimination based...
MENTAL HEALTH
