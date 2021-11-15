Kristen Mansmith receives the October PTSA Tireless Teacher Award

Article published with permission of the Indian Lore. Mr. Gant was awarded “Teacher of the Month” for October. Moving from Arizona, he is a new teacher for the highschool. Mr. Gant graduated from Grand Canyon University. Mr. Gant states “ I am totally humbled, elated, and surprised. I am so glad to be a part of this school and the fine history here. I love the students, the leadership, and the feeling of being a part of this “One Tribe”.” When asked what he loves about teaching at Chattooga he says “The sense of compassion for the students from all of the teachers. It feels like every student is valued despite their differences. It feels like family. Every teacher here has the students best interest and future in mind to be the best citizens that the students can be. For that, I am so grateful to be here.”

