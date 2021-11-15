ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla's shares extend selloff after Musk tweets

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s stock extended its recent selloff on Monday as investors reacted to CEO Elon Musk's recent share sales of a combined $6.9 billion, as well as to his most recent tweets. Tesla's stock ended nearly 2% lower at $1,013.39, leaving the company's market capitalization down...

The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
investing.com

Musk says he is checking app server outage

(Reuters) - Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Inc chief Elon Musk said on Friday he was checking an app server outage that prevented many owners from connecting to their cars. Musk was responding to a Tesla owner's tweet that he was experiencing a "500 server error" to connect his Model 3 through the iOS app.
State
Texas State
AFP

Tesla drivers back behind wheel after server problem, Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reported late Friday that an app problem that was keeping a number of drivers worldwide from using their cars was on the mend after a server issue was resolved. Multiple Tesla drivers tweeted that they were no longer able to start their cars with their phone apps and had to use keycards if they were lucky enough to be carrying theirs with them. Musk responded directly to a South Korean driver who reported receiving a message about a server error while attempting to connect with his Tesla Model 3 via the app on his iPhone. Functionality should "be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk tweeted.
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bernie Sanders
investing.com

Down More Than 20% YTD, These 2 Pharmaceutical Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

As the pharmaceutical sector continues to grow with rising chronic diseases and increased investments, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of cheap yet quality pharmaceutical stocks Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK). Both names are down more than 20% in price year-to-date. So, read on.The pharmaceutical sector continues to attract increased investor attention due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and significant investments. Investors’ interest in this space is evidenced by the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF’s (PJP) 5% returns over the past month, and 12.8% gains year-to-date.
investing.com

VNET Tumbles on Goldman Double Downgrade; Jefferies Keeps a Buy

Investing.com — VNET Group Inc DRC (NASDAQ:VNET) shares tumbled 14.5% Friday following a double downgrade from Goldman Sachs after it reported third quarter earnings on Thursday evening. VNET's report underwhelmed investors and caused worry after comments about regulatory uncertainty and competition despite it beating expectations on both revenue and EPS.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.71% to $1,137.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $106.43 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Twtr#Kalkine Group#Rivian Automotive#Amzn#Ev
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock rockets on very heavy volume after upbeat FDA news

Shares of Longeveron Inc. blasted 120.9% higher on very active morning trading Thursday, after the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume exploded to 112.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 110,000 shares. The stock was both the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges. The company said Lomecel-B is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial. Despite the rally, the stock, which went public in February, was still trading well below the initial public offering price of $10 a share. The stock has now climbed 77.7% over the past three months, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has slipped 8.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.4%.
