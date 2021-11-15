ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

A-B Tech Marks National Apprenticeship Week with New Department and Apprenticeships

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA-B Tech Community College’s new Department of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeships is bringing focused energy and creating distinctive apprenticeships as it observes National Apprenticeship week from November 15-21. A-B Tech has engaged in work-based learning and apprenticeships for years but had not created a focused department until this year....

Berks Weekly

Labor & Industry Secretary Berrier celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with stop in Reading

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier visited the Reading Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center Tuesday. National Apprenticeship Week takes places from November 15 to November 19, 2021, highlights the importance of registered pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs across the commonwealth, and the critical role the various programs play in producing a skilled pipeline of workers.
READING, PA
communitynewspapers.com

New Iupat Glaziers Pre-Apprenticeship Program Brings National Attention to Miami Job Corps Center

Job Corps National Director, Rachel Torres, visited Miami Job Corps Center (MJCC) on November 4, 2021 to discuss the new IUPAT (International Union of Painters and Allied Trades) Glaziers trade coming soon to MJCC. Torres toured the Center, paying particular attention to the on-site construction project that will soon become the Glaziers’ bay/workshop. Meeting with Torres, from the IUPAT were from Lawrence Burgess, IUPAT National Project Coordinator and Todd R. Langlois, IUPAT Technical Assistance Coordinator together with Eric Howard, IUPAT-Job Corps Southeastern Region Field Coordinator. Burgess stated “Miami Job Corps Center is a beautiful and well-run Center. The IUPAT Glaziers program is glad to be affiliated with the staff and students at the Center. We look forward to our future working together and giving the youth the tools they need to get ahead.” Peni Webster-Lewis, Regional Director, Atlanta Region, Office of Job Corps was also on Center as part of the collaborative efforts.
MIAMI, FL
techgig.com

HCL announces new Apprenticeship Program for hiring freshers

HCL Technologies (HCL) has announced a new US-based internship program called the. to hire high school graduates into full-time technology jobs that would otherwise be out of reach. Apprentices who successfully complete the programme will be offered full-time employment at HCL as well as the opportunity to pursue a debt-free...
EDUCATION
northcountynews.org

SWIC announces apprenticeship initiative

Just in time for National Apprenticeship Week 2021, Nov. 15-19, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) has earned its certificate of registration in the U. S. Department of Labor’s National Apprenticeship Program. As a registered apprenticeship sponsor, SWIC will be able to help employers in the region develop apprenticeship programs to serve their hiring needs with a minimum of red tape.
EDUCATION
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Gained 14,900 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.7% in October

BALTIMORE (November 19, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 14,900 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.7% in October. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. October was […] The post Maryland Gained 14,900 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.7% in October appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Holland Sentinel

Council notes: JR Automation receives tax break to move into Prince Tech Center

HOLLAND — Holland City Council approved a tax incentive for JR Automation Technologies' new location in the former Prince Tech Center in Holland during council's first regular business meeting of the new term Wednesday. The company says it will consolidate some existing facilities, moving at least 85 existing jobs into the renovated 147,000-square-foot facility, 701 Waverly Road, and creating another 28 new jobs to staff its new Holland location. ...
HOLLAND, MI
KRTV News

Job Opening: KRTV Media Account Executive

Are you looking for a career that is fast-paced and where every day is different? Join us at KRTV in Great Falls, where Scripps is searching for a media account executive who is eager to develop connections and help power our local economy through creative and effective advertising.
JOBS
