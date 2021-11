If you are a policy maker or a social protection practitioner in a developing country, then as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across urban and rural populations you likely found yourself thinking hard on how to support the informal economy, which was hit the hardest. The ingenuity of solutions from countries, in the face of travel and social-distancing restrictions, was both inspiring and revealing. However, the need to better prepare for future shocks through new approaches to social protection is acutely felt. A recent World Bank report, “Social Protection for the Informal Economy: Operational Lessons for Developing Countries in Africa and Beyond,” aims to answer some of the questions policy makers face as they embark on creating the next generation of social protection programs, building on experience from the pandemic.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO