After the domination of Barrington on Friday, the Mustangs played the Mighty Macs of Mother McAuley at Illinois State University last Saturday night. The first set was back and forth, and then McAuley went on run after run. The Macs’ defense was near impeccable, as it was all year, and they took set one 25-15. The McAuley student section was rowdy after winning the first set; however, Metea would slowly silence them with what was to come.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO