Live venues are coming back. Kani Ka Pila Grille celebrates its reopening. "The Hot Zone" returns for season 2 with Daniel Dae Kim. Kristen Stewart is getting Oscar buzz for her performance as Princess Diana in the new film called SPENCER, and she deserves it. Stewart is simply stunning as the unhappy princess in a movie that imagines what might have happened at the royal family gathering during Christmas weekend in 1991. Her marriage to Prince Charles has long ago gone south, and she’s struggling to decide what to do about that. The movie a powerful drama that makes us really feel her pain and desperation as well as her exhilaration at her ultimate decision. The music of the film is sometimes too loud and near the beginning some of the dialog is hard to hear. But overall, SPENCER is one of the strongest, most creative films I’ve seen this year. (only in theaters)

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO