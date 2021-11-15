ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Late for Work 11/15: With NFL's Parity, Learn to 'Embrace Chaos'

Cover picture for the articleAnother Wild Sunday Brings Calls to 'Embrace Chaos'. Upsets. Stunners. Shocking defeats-and ties, apparently?. On Sunday, with the Ravens resting, the league delivered more chaos. The winless Detroit Lions tied the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-16, in overtime. The New England Patriots demolished the Cleveland Browns, 45-7. The Kansas City Chiefs...

thebutlercollegian.com

Polak’s Picks: NFL Week 9 start ‘em, sit ‘em

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase celebrates after making a catch against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12, 2021. Photo courtesy of Jeff Dean. Following all the hype surrounding the NFL trade deadline last Tuesday, it was shaping up to be one for the books. However, fans were met with disappointment as many teams chose to stick with their current superstars.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 11/8: Ravens Reportedly Tried to Trade for Xavien Howard

Eric DeCosta 'Among the Most Active' During Trade Deadline. The NFL trade deadline passed last week without the Ravens making a move, but according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, it wasn't because General Manager Eric DeCosta wasn't making calls. "…the Baltimore Ravens didn't end up making a trade leading up to...
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

B-Dub’s pick’em: NFL Week 10 game picks

The NFL is back in action with Week 10 starting tonight when the Ravens and Dolphins face off on Thursday Night Football. The Ravens (-7.5) are currently the favorites to win. There are a few quality games on the schedule this week, but I feel like it’s more fun to predict all of them to see how many I can get right. Last week I was 7-7 (after going 8-7 and 10-3 the two weeks before) so you can clearly see that I’m just throwing darts at a dartboard here. But maybe I can get lucky this week, eh?
NFL
The Ringer

The MVP Race, Playoff Parity, and the Rest of the Midseason NFL Story Lines

The midpoint of the NFL season has arrived. Though the 17-game season makes it difficult to pinpoint the exact midseason for individual teams, the 18-week season makes for a nice, clean halfway marker following Week 9, and for that, we shall be grateful. As they say in Jacksonville, take the wins where you can get them. We’ve learned a lot through these first nine weeks, so let’s take a look at those results, see what they’ve taught us about the biggest NFL stories, and assess what might be to come in the second half of the calendar.
NFL
The Ringer

NFL Power Rankings: Midseason Chaos

The Week 9 NFL slate was a weird one. The Odell Beckham Jr.–less Browns demolished the Bengals, the Von Miller–less Broncos dominated the Cowboys, the Kyler Murray– and DeAndre Hopkins–less Cardinals dismantled the 49ers, and the Derrick Henry–less Titans beat the Rams. Elsewhere, the Falcons beat the Saints, the Giants knocked off the Raiders, and the Jaguars―who came into this week looking like one of the league’s most inept teams in almost every phase―beat the Bills. Sometimes all you can do is shrug.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 11/11: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Dolphins 'TNF' Matchup

The last time the Ravens played in Miami, Lamar Jackson embarrassed his critics, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had a debut for the ages, and the Ravens set a franchise record for points scored in a game. It's unlikely the Ravens (6-2) could top that performance when they visit the Dolphins (2-7)...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Release RB Le’Veon Bell After Five Games

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday released running back Le’Veon Bell after five games with the team. Bell carried the ball 31 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns during that span. The ninth-year back posted about his release on Twitter, saying the move hurt “but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least.” this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven pic.twitter.com/428poGYsNO — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 16, 2021 The Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad in September, part of a flurry of moves after JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all suffered season-ending injuries. Through nine games, veterans Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman have received the lion’s share of the carries, rushing for just over 200 yards each. The Ravens also said they released tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith from the practice squad.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Late for Work 11/17: Ravens Have Earned Trust in Topsy-Turvy NFL

Every time pundits and fans think they've separated the contenders from the pretenders in the NFL, shocking upsets occur that throw everything into disarray. The Ravens' 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Thursday was just another example of the league's weekly topsy-turvy. Can any team be trusted? NFL.com's Adam...
