Late for Work 11/15: With NFL's Parity, Learn to 'Embrace Chaos'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday released running back Le’Veon Bell after five games with the team. Bell carried the ball 31 times for 83 yards and two touchdowns during that span. The ninth-year back posted about his release on Twitter, saying the move hurt “but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least.” this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven pic.twitter.com/428poGYsNO — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 16, 2021 The Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad in September, part of a flurry of moves after JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all suffered season-ending injuries. Through nine games, veterans Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman have received the lion’s share of the carries, rushing for just over 200 yards each. The Ravens also said they released tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith from the practice squad.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO