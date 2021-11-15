Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jason Robertson Q&A

Following a 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg, the Dallas Stars are 3-4-2. That record is not exactly what I would call following through on the offseason moves meant to move us back into contention. This record is especially daunting when you consider the fact that exactly 0 of those wins came in regulation. The issue at hand is that the Stars are basically a free point for any team on the schedule right now. The peak of the Stars struggles would have to be losing 4-1 to a Senators team. The same Senators who turned around and lost 5-1 to an abysmal Chicago Blackhawks team, giving them their first win of the season. The Dallas Star’s struggles so far can be attributed to leadership, from top to bottom. Jim Nill’s inability to guide from the top, Rick Bowness’ favoritism and old school style, and the team leaders failing their teammates.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO