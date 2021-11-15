ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jason Robertson Q&A

By Tyler Mair
defendingbigd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent regulation win aside, the Dallas Stars have been struggling to score this year as a team. But that isn’t necessarily the case for Jason Robertson specifically, who has six points in seven games after missing the first several due to injury. But that’s to be expected after Robertson’s...

www.defendingbigd.com

Comments / 0

FOX Sports

Stars visit the Wild after Robertson's 2-goal game

LINE: Wild -153, Stars +125; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Minnesota Wild after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars' 5-2 victory over the Red Wings. The Wild are 7-5-0 in Western Conference games. Minnesota averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western...
NHL
kion546.com

Robertson, callup Oettinger lead Stars past Red Wings 5-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored twice and Jake Oettinger made 28 saves in his season debut as the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night. Ryan Suter, Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars. Filip Zadina and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 25 shots as his three-game winning streak was snapped. Larkin was removed from the game before the start of the third period due to COVID-19 protocol.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Stars Win Second Consecutive Game By Beating the Red Wings 5-2

Fresh off of their first regulation win of the season Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Dallas Stars welcomed the Detroit Red Wings to American Airlines Center. The Stars, on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, were looking to string together consecutive quality performances on a key early season homestand. Netminder Jake Oettinger would see his first start of the season, called up over the weekend for injured goaltender Braden Holtby and in relief of Anton Khudobin who was battling an illness.
NHL
Dallas Sports Nation

Oh No-Vertime Issues with the Dallas Stars

Overtime is a word that sends Dallas Stars fans into a cringe. The Stars’ season is already 10 games in and yet 6 of those have gone past regulation. They still have yet to win in regulation this season. There are problems that the Stars have. For instance, they can’t buy a 5-on-5 goal. Fans are getting restless as this team can’t figure out its problems in regulation. They are near the bottom of the league in points percentage. Regulation problems need solving or risk plummeting down the standings.
NHL
Dallas News

Jason Dickinson reflects on trade, time in Dallas ahead of Stars’ clash with Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — For the first time in his life, Jason Dickinson played against a former team Sunday night in Vancouver. The former Stars forward and current Canuck was never traded during his junior or professional careers until this summer, when Dallas shipped him to Vancouver for a third-round pick that turned into prospect Ayrton Martino.
NHL
FanSided

Dallas Stars: A total shakeup to rectify Stars struggles.

Following a 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg, the Dallas Stars are 3-4-2. That record is not exactly what I would call following through on the offseason moves meant to move us back into contention. This record is especially daunting when you consider the fact that exactly 0 of those wins came in regulation. The issue at hand is that the Stars are basically a free point for any team on the schedule right now. The peak of the Stars struggles would have to be losing 4-1 to a Senators team. The same Senators who turned around and lost 5-1 to an abysmal Chicago Blackhawks team, giving them their first win of the season. The Dallas Star’s struggles so far can be attributed to leadership, from top to bottom. Jim Nill’s inability to guide from the top, Rick Bowness’ favoritism and old school style, and the team leaders failing their teammates.
NHL
canescountry.com

Storm Advisory 11/5/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

A deep dive into Frederik Andersen’s path to the Canes, from the NHL’s Scott Burnside. [NHL]. Jordan Eberle scored the first hat trick in Seattle Kraken history Thursday night against the Sabres. [Kraken]. Elliotte Friedman sat down with Jack Eichel to discuss his surgery, trade and more. [SN]. Pekka Rinne...
ENVIRONMENT
chatsports.com

Jake Oettinger Returning to Dallas Stars Following Callup

The Dallas Stars have recalled goaltender Jake Oettinger from the Texas Stars. Braden Holtby missed the morning skate for Dallas today with a lower-body injury, which led to the Oettinger callup. Dallas plays Philadelphia tonight and Oettinger will back up Anton Khudobin. In 10 games this season with Texas, Oettinger...
NHL
NHL

Jeannot Helps Preds to Win Over Stars in Dallas

Tanner Jeannot scored a goal and had an assist as the Predators held off the Stars, 4-2 Tanner Jeannot recorded a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros made 25 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the Dallas Stars by a 4-2 final on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center. The result gives the Preds their third win of their six-game trip and seven of a possible 10 points through five outings thus far.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Riley Tufte Makes NHL Debut As Stars Host Flyers in Dallas

To borrow an opening line from the last Dallas Stars preview: Twelve games into the season, the Dallas Stars remain the only team in the NHL without a regulation victory. Is it bad all the way down? Well, nothing is. But it’s certainly concerning by the twelfth regular season game. The puzzling thing about Wednesdays game is that, on paper, they were the better team. They had an advantage in shots on goal, shot attempts on goal, and face-off wins. They killed the only penalty they took and scored on one of three power play opportunities.
NHL
Dallas Sports Nation

What is Wrong With the Dallas Stars?

The Dallas Stars are now in regulation-win watch. The Stars have yet to win a game in regulation a month into the season. They are the final team without one. The 4-6-2 Stars are struggling and it’s getting worse. Fans are wondering how it got to this point after a semi-promising start. Failing offense is one of the main problems. The Stars need to turn things around fast or risk missing the playoffs.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

First Regulation Win This Season As Stars Blowout Flyers 5-2

The Dallas Stars continued their home stand tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers, fresh off a come-from-behind win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. With the Stars still seeking their first regulation win, the team had a players only meeting after the 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. Media was not privy to the outcome of the meeting, but their play in the early part of this season has to have been the topic of conversation.
NHL
chatsports.com

Videos- After A 5-2 Loss To The Dallas Stars

Danny DeKeyser and Jeff Blashill in a short video. Dylan Larkin pulled from the game due to COVID proocol. Below watch the game highlights. Please limit embedded image or media size to 575 pixels wide. Add your own avatar by joining Kukla's Korner, or logging in and uploading one in...
NHL
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars: Top 10 Prospects

The Dallas Stars have been a successful team for more than a few years now. Their Stanley Cup team is fading making them one of the oldest teams in the NHL. The franchise will have more than a few prospects to fill the void. They don’t have a lot of A quality, but they have lots of B and C types. The one commodity they have is a lot of centers, and that’s something a lot of teams don’t have.
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Stars Welcome the Red Wings to Town Tonight

A players only meeting, a lineup shuffle and apparently that’s all they needed: the Dallas Stars finally have a regulation win under the belt. It only took 13 games but, hey, who’s counting?. Dallas looked much better Saturday night against a pretty good Philadelphia Flyers team. The Stars offense came...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

It's Time for the Dallas Stars to Step Up

As I’ve written before, I like the Dallas Stars to make the playoffs and do some serious damage once they’re there. But they certainly have not got off to a strong start to the 2021-22 campaign. And although they’re currently on a two-game win streak – only the second time this season they’ve won more than one game in a row – it’s important to look at the Stars’ season and see if we can’t figure out what has been going on with them.
NHL

