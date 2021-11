According to a release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway by Texas Rangers concerning the death of a county inmate. Jose Loredo, 62, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on August 22, 2020. He was convicted on a DWI, felony offense, and sentenced to TDCJ (the Texas Prison System). Loredo was housed in the Nacogdoches County Jail, while awaiting admission and transfer to TDCJ. He was housed in C Block, Cell 2, which is a single man housing cell.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO