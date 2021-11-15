Devils vs. Senators Game Postponed | BLOG

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils vs. Senators Game Postponed

Cover picture for the articleTuesday's Devils game against the Ottawa Senators has been postponed, the NHL announced this afternoon. After a significant Covid-19 outbreak among the Senators, the decision has been made to postpone Ottawa's games at least through Nov. 20. Ottawa was scheduled to travel to New Jersey today before returning home...

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Can the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out. The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo reported on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group — the group that owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing — “is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.” “A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart,” Lombardo reported. The Penguins are currently owned by Ronald Burke and Mario Lemieux, who played for the team from 1984-2006, winning two Stanley Cups and three Hart Trophies while making nine All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. That duo bought the team in 1999, after the team filed for bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then. FSG announced a major financial investment from RedBird Capital Partners back in March. FSG has made it clear that it intended to add to its sports portfolio after that $750 million investment. FSG was founded by John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001. The group acquired the Red Sox in February 2002.
Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday’s match at the Garden. The...
Game Thread – Kings vs. Devils, 11/5

SOG: LAK – 27 NJD – 23 PP: LAK – 1/6 NJD – 0/4. 1. LAK – Adrian Kempe (3) – (Dustin Brown, Anze Kopitar) – 19:58. 2. NJD – Jesper Bratt (2) – (Nico Hischier, Andreas Johnsson) – 3:19. Third Period. 3. LAK – Arthur Kaliyev (3) – (Matt...
Game Preview #10: New Jersey Devils vs the San Jose Sharks

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (4-3-1)* vs the San Jose Sharks (6-4-0). *This preview was written prior to the conclusion of last night’s game against the LAK, so this record does not reflect the outcome of that game. Coming into Tonight:. The Devils come into tonight on the second...
Devils Return Home, Prepare for a Big Week

Fresh off of their California road trip, the Devils are back at their home base in New Jersey to resume practice. The team practiced at 12 p.m. as they get ready for a big week ahead. After three games on the road, the team will now host three in a row at home, starting with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, followed by a Thursday night battle with the New York Islanders and then an afternoon matchup against the Bruins on Saturday.
Power Rankings: The Cats are on Top

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Florida Panthers have been looking up at the Carolina Hurricanes in...
Devils Riding Three-Game Winning Streak Heading Into Matchup Vs. Bruins

The New Jersey Devils bring one of the youngest teams in the NHL against the Bruins. Boston travels to New Jersey to take on the Devils on Saturday afternoon, a team that is riding a three-game winning streak. Led by defenseman Dougie Hamilton and center Nico Hischier, the Devils sit...
Report: NHL postpones next three Senators games amid COVID outbreak

The Senators canceled practices last week as a precaution and have reportedly spread players out in the dressing room to keep contact to a minimum. Players are also being tested multiple times a day in conjunction with league safety protocols, which skaters say has become a distraction. "Every day there's...
Rangers' game in Ottawa on Saturday postponed due to Senators COVID-19 outbreak

An usher holds up a sign as a reminder to fans to wear masks during an NHL hockey game between the Senators and Flames, in Ottawa, Ontario, on Sunday. Credit: AP/Adrian Wyld. The Rangers’ game in Ottawa Saturday has been postponed by the NHL because of an outbreak of COVID-19 on the Senators, the league announced Monday.
The Sabres are still waiting on their injured players.

On Olofsson, “He’s a shooter and this affects his shooting and he can do everything else, but when it comes to pulling the trigger it’s effecting him. It’s just a little, little thing that just won’t stop nagging him.”
Devils Gifted Extra Practice Day

It was supposed to be a game day for the New Jersey Devils, instead it's turned into a practice day after the matchup against the Senators was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak among the Sens. There's always an appetite for more practice time, especially after Devils head coach Lindy Ruff called his teams puck management 'average' after the seven-round shootout loss to the Rangers over the weekend.
Lightning Round: Ottawa Senators have games postponed through this weekend

The Ottawa Senators have had their next three games postponed due to COVID protocols by the NHL. The Canadian team was supposed to play the New Jersey Devils on the road tonight before facing the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers at home. All three of these games have been postponed for the time being. Next week is a west-coast road trip for the Sens, as they travel to Colorado and California, so it’s likely these postponed games will have to get made up in December, or even later depending on when the team is allowed to play again.
RECAP: Blackhawks Take Fourth Straight, 4-2 Over Kraken

The Blackhawks earned their first road win of the season in their inaugural meeting against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night, 4-2. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots on the night for his fourth win of the year. The victory is the fourth straight for Chicago under interim head coach Derek...
Devils Key on 'Puck Management'

The Devils are working to clean up their puck management, and head coach Lindy Ruff describes what that means. Prior to the Devils' Sunday night showdown against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, head coach Lindy Ruff said the key to the game would be his team's puck management.
