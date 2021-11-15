ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Line ON DEMAND – Carmi White County High School Drama Production – Aladdin

By Jc Tinsley
wrul.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of Open Line ON DEMAND, Jc sits down...

www.wrul.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesalinepost.com

Saline High School Drama Club Presents "Our Town" Nov. 12-14.

The Saline High School Drama Club will present its fall production, Our Town, by Thornton Wilder, Nov. 12-13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School. Seating is general admission and tickets are $7 and are available at the door. Per WCHD policy, all audience members are required to wear a mask the entire time they are in the school.
goldcountrymedia.com

Elf The Musical opens at Folsom High School tonight

It may still be early November but the holiday season is very much alive in Folsom, especially at the Folsom High School Theatre Department where their production of Elf opens tonight, November 11. The show runs through November 20 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are now on...
FOLSOM, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale High School drama club to perform in front of live audience for 1st time since 2019

Springdale High School drama club students are eager to perform a production in front of a live audience for the first time since 2019. The school will perform “The Wildman” by J. Omar Hansen. The one-act play is a comedic hillbilly retelling of the ancient folk tale “The Heartless Giant.” Twenty students from grades 7-12 will participate either onstage or with the production crew backstage.
Wicked Local

Saugus High School Drama Club performs two plays in Black Box Theatre debut

A double feature of one-act plays, “Check Please” and “Check Please: Take Two” by Jonathan Rand, was the well-received first production of the Saugus High School Drama Club in the Black Box Theater at the new Saugus Middle-High School. The plays are comic takes on dating in a series of...
lccentral.com

Lincoln County High School theater performs “Clue”

There are many “whodunit” stories, but few are as entertaining as the one based on Hasbro’s famous board game, Clue. The plot of the stage play is nearly identical to the 1985 paramount film, with a few small differences. Things kick off when the movie’s six main characters arrive at a distant mansion, joined by […]
WETM

Corning-Painted Post High School Drama Club presents “Wait Until Dark”

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning-Painted Post High School Drama Club is holding three more showings of the play “Wait Until Dark.”. The psychological thriller centers on a blind woman named Suzy who is being scammed by criminals, but turns the tables using her challenges as her strength. Presentations of...
CORNING, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
riverjournalonline.com

Briarcliff High School Presents Its Fall Drama: The Voice of the Prairie

Stories can have immense power over us; they can connect us to one another and they can also heal us. Briarcliff High School will present its fall drama this weekend in a moving show that focuses on the healing power of stories and how they can connect people. The play...
Duxbury Clipper

Three nights of drama at Duxbury High School

Freshmen, sophomore and junior actors hit the stage at Duxbury High School’s annual fall Tournament of Plays, held Nov. 4-6 at the Good Knight Theater. Each student-directed short play was presented each night in a different order with judges deciding which was best. After the final performance, a winner was selected.
Kenosha News.com

'Little Mermaid' opening Friday at Central High School

Audiences are invited to go “under the sea” when “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” opens Friday night at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St. (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake. “This is the official Disney version of the story,” said Michael Klimzak, who is directing the musical. “It’s a very big...
HIGH SCHOOL

