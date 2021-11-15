Open Line ON DEMAND – Carmi White County High School Drama Production – Aladdin

The Saline High School Drama Club will present its fall production, Our Town, by Thornton Wilder, Nov. 12-13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School. Seating is general admission and tickets are $7 and are available at the door. Per WCHD policy, all audience members are required to wear a mask the entire time they are in the school.

10 DAYS AGO