Open Line ON DEMAND – Carmi White County High School Drama Production – Aladdin

Not many McLoughlin High School drama students will disagree with their teacher’s take on the challenges of the past two years: “No one signs up for drama class to be alone in their room,” Melissa Cunnington said. Distance learning wasn’t easy on preforming arts students. “It sucked,” said Mac-Hi junior...
GALENA–It’s been two years since the Galena High School (GHS) Drama Club has been able to present a play in person, so they are eager to get back on the boards in front of a live …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
The Saline High School Drama Club will present its fall production, Our Town, by Thornton Wilder, Nov. 12-13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School. Seating is general admission and tickets are $7 and are available at the door. Per WCHD policy, all audience members are required to wear a mask the entire time they are in the school.
It may still be early November but the holiday season is very much alive in Folsom, especially at the Folsom High School Theatre Department where their production of Elf opens tonight, November 11. The show runs through November 20 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are now on...
Springdale High School drama club students are eager to perform a production in front of a live audience for the first time since 2019. The school will perform “The Wildman” by J. Omar Hansen. The one-act play is a comedic hillbilly retelling of the ancient folk tale “The Heartless Giant.” Twenty students from grades 7-12 will participate either onstage or with the production crew backstage.
A double feature of one-act plays, “Check Please” and “Check Please: Take Two” by Jonathan Rand, was the well-received first production of the Saugus High School Drama Club in the Black Box Theater at the new Saugus Middle-High School. The plays are comic takes on dating in a series of...
There are many “whodunit” stories, but few are as entertaining as the one based on Hasbro’s famous board game, Clue. The plot of the stage play is nearly identical to the 1985 paramount film, with a few small differences. Things kick off when the movie’s six main characters arrive at a distant mansion, joined by […]
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning-Painted Post High School Drama Club is holding three more showings of the play “Wait Until Dark.”. The psychological thriller centers on a blind woman named Suzy who is being scammed by criminals, but turns the tables using her challenges as her strength. Presentations of...
Stories can have immense power over us; they can connect us to one another and they can also heal us. Briarcliff High School will present its fall drama this weekend in a moving show that focuses on the healing power of stories and how they can connect people. The play...
Freshmen, sophomore and junior actors hit the stage at Duxbury High School’s annual fall Tournament of Plays, held Nov. 4-6 at the Good Knight Theater. Each student-directed short play was presented each night in a different order with judges deciding which was best. After the final performance, a winner was selected.
Audiences are invited to go “under the sea” when “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” opens Friday night at Westosha Central High School, 24617 75th St. (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake. “This is the official Disney version of the story,” said Michael Klimzak, who is directing the musical. “It’s a very big...
