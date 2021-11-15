St. Mary School Honoring Veterans

Classmates of the St. Mary’s High School Class of 1971 attending their class reunion were, from left, (first row) Patsy Wilson, Brenda Durst, Thomas Bryla, Jill Hahne, Elaine Harper, Donnie Meurer; (second row) Marsha Alsobrooks, Linda Molberg, Donna Heimann, Yvonne Soorholtz; (third row) Rebecca Loth, Gary Loth, David Petsch; (fourth row) Daniel Segner, Tim Dooley; (fifth row) Ronnie Frantzen, Keith Henke and Chris Kunz. Deceased members include Debbie Maurer, Steven Segner and Jeff Kunz. — Submitted photo Mary’s High School Class of 1970 reunion included, from left, (first row) Sandra Houy, Becky Wallace, (second row) Ted Jenschke, Kenneth Molberg, Melissa Henke, Brenda Hollis, Terry Behrends, (third row) Gary Frantzen, Jerald Segner, Mark Pape, (fourth row) Ronnie Jung and Harry Kuhlmann. Deceased members include Debbie Perkins, Ronnie Hartmann, Gary Jenschke, Chris Schaetter and Stephen Itz. — Submitted photo.
