St. Mary School Honoring Veterans

Local veterans will be honored as part of the Storm Lake St. Mary's Veterans Day Program this Thursday, November 11th at 9am in the school gymnasium. All local veterans are invited to attend. The featured speaker will be Army CPT Deni Adams, who is a BVU Army ROTC graduate and former St. Mary's coach. Planning for the event is being done by PK-5 Principal Kate Swanson and high school social studies teacher Ethan Krogman, and both of them are excited for the St. Mary's Veterans Day Program to take place again this year after the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

