Diseases & Treatments

Oh My Aching Back

nctv17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, My Aching Back! It’s estimated that as much as 80% of the population will experience back problems at some time in their lives and the list of possible reasons is long, however aging still remains the number-one cause of back pain. On this exciting Seniors Today, host...

www.nctv17.com

EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

5 stretches to ease back and knee pain

After long days spent sitting at a desk, running errands and taking care of chores at home, it’s common to feel aches and pains. Knee pain affects about 25% of adults and back pain is the leading cause of work limitations — a whopping 65 million Americans report a recent episode of back pain. So if you’re feeling achy, you’re not alone. But that doesn’t mean you have to live with it every day.
FITNESS
225batonrouge.com

How injection therapy can relieve back pain, sponsored by The Spine Center

Back pain is one of the most common medical problems, affecting 8 out of 10 people at some point during their lives. Improper lifting or weak, unused muscles stemming from lack of exercise can lead to the development of back pain. Additionally, back pain can often be more of an alignment issue than an arthritic issue and can be caused by previous lower extremity issues such as knee surgery, or something as simple as tight hamstrings. When physical therapy and oral medications haven’t delivered relief, injection therapy can be a good alternative for patients considering non-surgical options. Epidural injections go directly to the source of your pain where the doctor is guided by a type of live-action, X-ray guidance called fluoroscopy to identify each nerve in the epidural space in your spine that could be causing your pain. And, epidural injections are pain-free. You might be relieved to know that a procedure designed to end pain is itself pain-free.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
valleypatriot.com

Struggling with Back Pain ~THE DOCTOR IS IN!

Here is my way of looking at back pain, a very common ailment:. We call the back pain that many people get after lifting a heavy object MUSCULOSKELETAL back pain. It is very common. It is a sprain, often of the muscles, ligaments and bones of the lower back. Because the Sciatic nerve originates between the vertebrae of the lower spine and travels down the leg, it can get pinched when the bones move in the sprained back, it gets inflamed and causes pain radiating to the posterior thigh and leg.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Physical Therapist#Md Duly Health And#Dpt#Ocs#Cmpt Duly Health And Care#Homewatch Caregivers
NebraskaTV

Wait...what causes heartburn?

70 Percent of Americans Forced to Give Up What They Love Due to Heartburn – But Why Are They Feeling the Burn?. Between the stress of everyday life, upcoming holiday season and uncertainty surrounding the current health climate and potential return to normalcy, Americans are feeling the burn. In fact, a new survey reveals 70 percent of Americans are forced to give up what they love due to heartburn, and with the holiday season comes a minefield of triggers that cause painful symptoms that take the joy right out of the season.
TRAVEL
myrtlebeachsc.com

Effective Remedies For Your Chronic Back Pain

Back pain can be discomforting and make it challenging to complete daily activities. Usually, this can be resolved immediately with pain relievers. However, this isn’t the case for people experiencing chronic back pain. There are various causes of chronic back pain. About 29% of American adults experiencing back pain suggest that this discomfort is caused by stress. At the same time, 26% blame modern lifestyles and weak muscles for chronic back pain. Fortunately, there are various ways you can resolve your chronic back pain. Here are a few.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shape Magazine

The Best Exercises for Lower Back Pain Relief

If you're reading this, you've probably experienced lower-back pain at least once in your life. The list of possible reasons for this low back pain is long, to say the least. Yep, "the variety of types of lower back pain is mind-boggling," as Evie Vlahakis, a certified physical therapist based in New York City, puts it. For starters, anyone can have lower back pain due to posture, genetics, lifestyle, work injuries, sports injuries, or simply from sitting for long periods of time. (Thank you, desk job!) In older adults, arthritis (the inflammation of joints or surrounding tissue) and stenosis (a narrowing of the spinal canal) are also commonly to blame, says Vlahakis. "The truth is, everything can intertwine since 'low back pain' is such a general and vague term," says Vlahakis. "It can be an accumulation of repetitive strains or minor injuries." Lower back pain can be acute, meaning sudden, or it can be latent, which indicates that the pain shows up after an initial injury, she adds. (Related: The Most Common Causes of Back Pain—Plus, How to Ease Your Aches ASAP)
YOGA
WKBW-TV

Pain Tip Tuesday – Chronic back and nerve pain

Chronic back and nerve pain will change your life. Dr. Christian Milioto owner of WNY Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center says it may lead to endless treatments, medications and even surgery if left untreated. Dr. Milioto says being someone who dealt with chronic back and leg pain for most of my adult life, I understand what you feel daily and how exhausting it can be. He specializes in chronic back and neuropathy pain and his office stives to eliminate debilitating pain and restore quality of life. Age and arthritis is not the reason you live in chronic pain and you do not have to endure it.
FITNESS
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Woman's World

Regularly Having This Late Afternoon Problem Could Be a Sign of Dementia

It’s common for all of us to start having some trouble with our memory as we age. That’s just a part of getting older! However, if you begin noticing that you’re getting more confused than usual in the later afternoon or early evening on a regular basis, it may be time to talk to your doctor. You could be struggling with a phenomenon called sundowning, which may be a symptom of dementia.
MENTAL HEALTH
Woman's World

This Crunchy Snack Can Help Reduce Arthritis Pain and Inflammation

Transitioning into the colder months is difficult if you suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. When temperatures drop, your joint fluids can thicken, causing stiffness and restricted movement. Fortunately, you may be able to mitigate some of the effects this season by changing up your diet. Research shows that eating plenty of nuts and seeds boosts joint health and may lessen arthritis pain.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Doing this thing is the key to survive a stroke

In a recent study published in Stroke, researchers emphasize how critical it is for survivors of first-time stroke to take medications on an ongoing basis, with new findings highlighting long-term links with survival. The study is from Monash University. One author is Associate Professor Monique Kilkenny. In Australia, someone suffers...
SCIENCE
Well+Good

Spinal Surgeons and Chiropractors Recommend These Pillows if You Suffer From Back Pain

Pillows—everyone has them, but not everyone has the right one. Especially if you have back or neck pain, a good pillow for back pain can help you not just get sleep, but quality sleep. And considering a full night’s rest can affect everything from snacking habits to mood, your pillows can be the key in making sure you wake up on the right side of the bed, and without a crick in your neck that ruins the rest of the day.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

When dancer kept fainting, an EKG finally revealed why

Looking back, Daniela Leonhardt’s first indication something was amiss with her heart happened in December 2010, when she fainted before an Irish dance competition. At the time, she was 30 years old, the mother of two little boys and in jaw-droppingly good shape. Why would she have thought the dizziness and nausea that followed her fainting spell could be a sign that her life was in danger?
ENTERTAINMENT
inquirer.com

Medical Mystery: Young woman experiences arm pain with numbness and tingling

Lisa is a 34-year-old licensed practical nurse at a major university hospital. Her job often requires transferring patients from their bed to a chair. While lifting a patient into a wheelchair, she had sudden severe pain in her right arm and numbness into her fingers. In the past, she had similar pain and numbness that would come and go with repeated lifting and overhead activity, but she never sought evaluation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What are The Causes of The Cold Body?

1) The effects of the cold body are mainly due to deficiency or blockage in ‘Qi’ or energy that helps movement. The flow of Qi needs to be regulated to provide warmth for the whole body and maintain blood circulation around the part of the body where it is required.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

Arthritis Pain: Do's And Don'ts

Arthritis is a leading cause of pain and disability worldwide. You can find plenty of advice about easing the pain of arthritis and other conditions with exercise, medication and stress reduction. How do you know what will work for you?. Here are some do's and don'ts to help you figure...
YOGA
Medical News Today

What can cause back pain while breathing?

If back pain occurs when a person breathes, it can signal an underlying medical condition. In some cases the pain is sharp, and possible causes range from inflammation or infection of the chest to spinal curvature and lung cancer. Back pain while breathing can also indicate a medical emergency, such...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

