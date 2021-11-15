ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Morningstar Says The 4% Rule Is Now 3.3%

By Suzanne Woolley
fa-mag.com
 9 days ago

A rule of thumb for how much U.S. retirees can “safely” withdraw each year without fear of outliving their savings just got a haircut. People retiring in the next few decades should only count on withdrawing 3.3% of their savings a year, down from the well-established number of 4%, when planning...

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
SmartAsset

Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
fa-mag.com

Columbia Threadneedle Team Pinpoints 2022 Investment Opportunities

There’s plenty of opportunity for returns in both equities and fixed income, as long as investors are patient, disciplined and willing to accept that old rules of thumb don’t really apply right now—as shift-upon-shift has upended the investment environment, and there are some more shifts yet to come. “The pandemic...
STOCKS
irmagazine.com

Price corrections could be coming, warns Fidelity

‘The fast bounce back in earnings growth and equity market returns over the past year was always going to peter out,’ writes Romain Boscher, global chief investment officer for equities, in Fidelity International’s Catch-2022: An investor’s guide to the year ahead for the global economy. ‘That process has started and will continue through 2022. The question is whether we will have a soft or hard landing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Social Security Benefits#Large Cap Stocks#Morningstar Inc
fa-mag.com

Citing High Advisor Fees, Most U.S. Investors Go Solo, Study Finds

At least two-thirds of American investors saving for retirement do not have an advisor, despite the risk of going it alone, according to the second annual F&G Risk Tolerance Tracker study. Directions Research, on behalf of F&G, conducted an online survey in September and October of 1,676 U.S. adults aged...
BUSINESS
fa-mag.com

Helping Clients Minimize Capital Gains Taxes This Year

Tax changes are in the news, with a seemingly endless string of proposals that could affect tax rates. If investment taxes don’t increase, it will not be for a lack of trying. Regardless of the outcome of political debates in Washington, D.C., very strong capital market returns since March 2020 will likely lead to material capital gain distributions across many investment offerings this year. For financial advisors, being in front of and ready for the potential tax impact of those distributions can help make the topic a productive part of your client engagement.
INCOME TAX
fa-mag.com

Cathie Wood's Genomics Fund Is Down 27% And Outflows Are Growing

Investors appear to be losing patience with Ark Investment Management’s genomics fund. The Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ticker ARKG) has seen roughly $520 million of outflows in November amid sinking returns. The fund is down 27% year-to-date as investors shun health-care stocks in favor for more cyclical names that perform well during an economic recovery. Even so, the ETF is faring far worse than the broader biotech sector, with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index up 10.49% this year.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

How To Protect Your Retirement Portfolio Against Market Pullbacks

It's never too soon or too late to start preparing for your retirement. With the world feeling more volatile than ever, the stock market is bound to encounter peaks and valleys in the coming years. Whether you're a new investor, you're preparing to retire, or you already have retired, it's essential to consider the effect of the stock market on your retirement savings.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
fa-mag.com

Muni-Bond Appeal For Wealthy Seen Easing With A Higher SALT Cap

The revival of proposals in Congress to increase the cap on state and local tax deductions threatens to erode some of the demand in the $4 trillion municipal bond market from rich Americans. Democrats are deciding between at least two proposals to change the limit imposed in the 2017 tax...
INCOME TAX
fa-mag.com

Inflation And Investing

Inflation and what it means for investing is one of the biggest issues I have been hearing about recently. The topic can generate quite a bit of anxiety. But before we start to worry, let’s take some time to understand what actually happens when inflation hits the economy. Then we can panic—or not.
BUSINESS
koamnewsnow.com

How to Turn $30,000 Into Over $500,000 With Almost No Risk

Investing can allow your money to work for you. And the effects can be magical if you do it right. In fact, with a smart investment, it’s possible to turn $30,000 into more than half a million dollars while taking very minimal risk. Sound too good to be true? Here’s...
MARKETS
fa-mag.com

Fund Managers Are Losing Their Value, Says CEO Who Employs Them

The value of money managers is declining as firms chase specialists in technology and other growth areas, according to the boss of one of Britain’s largest fund groups. “There is much less a battle for traditional portfolio managers these days,” Schroders Plc Chief Executive Officer Peter Harrison said at the ALFI London Conference on Thursday. “They’ll never thank me for saying it but their value has declined relatively because there are so many other parts that need addressing.”
BUSINESS
fa-mag.com

Fee-Based Variable Annuity Sales Rise 40%, Thanks to Advisors, Brokers, SRI Reports

Fee-based variable annuity sales hit $1.2 billion in the third quarter, up 44% from 2020, according to the Secure Retirement Institute (SRI). In the first nine months of 2021, $3.6 billion poured into fee-based variable annuities, which is 60% higher than last year. This marks the first time that sales of these products reached more than $1 billion for four consecutive quarters, said the industry-funded think tank.
RETAIL
fa-mag.com

Ultra-Rich Skip Estate Tax And Spark A 50% Collapse In IRS Revenue

Revenue from the U.S. estate tax has been cut in half in two years, new data from the Internal Revenue Service shows, even as dynastic wealth soars. Just 1,275 wealthy families paid $9.3 billion in estate tax to the U.S. Treasury in 2020. As recently as 2018, the IRS collected more than $20 billion from nearly 5,500 families.
INCOME TAX
fa-mag.com

Inflation Is Making the SALT Deduction Less Sweet

As Democrats haggle over the future of the controversial state and local tax deduction, it's worth remembering that the current cap of $10,000 isn't adjusted for inflation. That was by design when Republicans rewrote the tax rules in 2017 and removed what had previously been an unlimited SALT deduction. And it wasn’t a novel move; there are other deductions and credits in the tax code that don't take inflation into account. For example, the deduction taxpayers are allowed to take for the mortgage interest they pay is also capped at a non-inflation-adjusted amount for debt up to $750,000. And the amount of stock losses a taxpayer can deduct against ordinary income has been set at $3,000 for at least four decades.
INCOME TAX
fa-mag.com

How To Stop Inflation From Wrecking Clients' Retirement

Inflation is why the 4% rule never made any sense. I've always found it strange that we put one of the most complex and difficult financial problems on senior citizens. After you retire it's very hard to know how to invest and how much to spend each year. You must plan around many unknowns, how long you’ll live, what you’ll need to spend on health care and what will happen to markets. Saving while working is the easy part, but spending down a retirement nest egg is much, much harder, and leaves much less margin for error. It also gets much less attention from the finance industry and policy makers.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

What’s the Best Asset Allocation for My Portfolio?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Asset allocation means the mix or range of investments you hold in a portfolio. It’s one of the most basic investing terms to know and also one of the most important. Choosing the best asset allocation for your needs can make a...
MARKETS
SmartAsset

Using a 401(k) vs. Stock Picking

Investing using a 401(k) retirement account and investing in individual stocks outside a retirement account represent two drastically different approaches. A 401(k) account is part of many employer-sponsored retirement plans. They offer immediate tax savings and, sometimes, employer matching of … Continue reading → The post Using a 401(k) vs. Stock Picking appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
fa-mag.com

Preparing For The Eventual End Of The Longest Bull Market Run In History

Warren Buffett’s adage, “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful,” may be particularly apt as we approach year-end. Despite a global pandemic (as well as trade wars, rising interest rates and the reduction in stimulus from central banks), the current bull market has yet to come to an end. If we discount the very brief selloff into “bear market” territory in early 2020, this bull run is the longest in history. Nobody knows when it will end, but the run has led to sizeable gains for most investors. The culmination of these factors begs the question: when do those gains become enough to warrant protection?
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy