Analysts have criticized the Bitcoin Taproot upgrade as a “minor improvement to a technology that is already obsolete.”. Taproot went live on Nov. 13. This is Bitcoin Core’s first “major” upgrade since 2017, according to proponents. With the update, users can expect to see transactions become cheaper, faster, more secure and private, they say. Taproot will also improve smart contracts functionality on the network.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO