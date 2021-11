The Idaho Department of Fish and Game continued annual fish population monitoring at the Conant and Lorenzo monitoring reaches of the South Fork Snake River in the fall of 2021 to evaluate the effectiveness of management actions on the river, and health of trout populations. Data from these surveys are used in decision making to achieve the goals outlined in the state fish management plan, which include preserving the genetic integrity and population viability of native Yellowstone cutthroat trout (YCT) and reducing rainbow trout (RBT) abundance to less than 10% of the species composition at the Conant monitoring reach in the upper river. This is an initial summary of the 2021 survey results from these reaches and may be subject to change with further review and analyses. Estimates below are for age-1 (approximately 4-inch) trout and older.

