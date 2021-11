A student working alone in the library inside a personal carrel or study room should have the liberty to remove her mask. As it stands, Duke's guidance suggests that it is not "safe" for a student who is alone in a study room or working by himself in a personal carrel to remove his mask. Meanwhile, Duke allows students to sit together maskless in Star Commons (as long as they are eating or drinking); allows students to roam maskless in common areas (as long as they are in the dorm halls); allows students to appear maskless indoors on national television (as long as they are on the basketball team) and allows students to go maskless to restaurants, bars, parties and other indoor social events (as long as they are off campus). Given that Duke allows removing masks in each of these scenarios, it is absurd to suggest that a student who studies maskless in an enclosed study room or private carrel unreasonably endangers the Duke community.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO