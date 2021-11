Sensational house duo SIDEPIECE announces the Kiss And Tell Tour in 2022 with shows in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Seattle, and Denver. Nitti Gritti and Party Favor came together to form SIDEPIECE in 2019 and have been on fire ever since. Not only does this duo already have and a plethora of tunes that have ignited dancefloors all over North America, but have also graced the stage at some of the scene’s biggest festivals and iconic venues. This has included recent performances at Red Rocks, as well as Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge, EDC Las Vegas, Day Trip Festival, and Goldrush, with EDC Orlando and Countdown NYE on the horizon as well.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO