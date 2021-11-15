With Over 35,000 Lights, Cox Family Lights Is One Of The Best Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays In Arizona

Neighborhood Christmas lights are so underrated. Residential homes often put on some of the best displays, and you can enjoy them from the comfort of your own vehicle! Cox Family Lights in Arizona is a perfect example. Programmed entirely by a teenager, this epic Scottsdale display boasts over 35,000 lights! It’s the perfect way to welcome the holiday season.

Welcome to the Cox Family home!

The family has always enjoyed Christmas lights, starting a collection of their own about six years ago.

With over 35,000 lights synchronized to 15 different festive tunes, the show would be impressive no matter who was doing all the work behind the scenes.

Last year, Brolin spent a whopping 30 weeks preparing for the show's big debut, and we don't expect this year to be any different.

Among the most noteworthy decorations are a 20-foot-tall mega Christmas tree and an 18-foot-tall ice house.

While the show is free to attend, donations are accepted, and 100% of proceeds go towards a variety of local causes.

Address: 8607 East Vía Del Palacio, Scottsdale, AZ 85258.

Boasting one of the largest neighborhood Christmas light displays in Arizona, the Coxes are going on their second year in a row of giving Clark Griswold a run for his money.It wasn't until 2020, however, that the Cox Family Lights show was officially born in an attempt to lift everyone's spirits during a time of adversity.Cox Family Lights is set apart from all other residential displays because it's programmed entirely by teenager Brolin Cox.You'll have a hard time not tapping your feet in time with the music as the lights dance to all your favorite holiday songs.You'll also see plenty of fun and quirky additions, such as palm trees wrapped from trunk to tip in glittering lights.Last year, donations through December 23 benefitted the Christmas Angel program, and all earnings afterwards went to the Salvation Army. You can also donate non-perishable food items, which benefit the Vista Del Camino Food Bank.Hours are 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. daily, from Thanksgiving through December 31.

Visit the Cox Family Lights Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever been to Cox Family Lights? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments! Check out our previous article for more neighborhood Christmas light displays in Arizona that’ll make your holiday season merry and bright.

The post With Over 35,000 Lights, Cox Family Lights Is One Of The Best Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State .