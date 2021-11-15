Personalized Family Portrait Ornament only $13.99 shipped!

When I was growing up, I always loved sifting through the storage containers filled with countless ornaments and finding my favorites. Behind every ornament is a special story, which is why ornaments make great gifts and are good conversation starters for quality time with the family. Whether it’s a milestone or celebration, new baby or new pet in the family, anniversary, first Christmas as a married couple, or in remembrance of someone who passed away, Christmas ornament collections have a lot of meaning behind them and make fabulous keepsakes. This year, make another ornament (or two) that much more meaningful by adding a personal touch and customizing it with text and photos.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO