Personalized Family Portrait Ornament only $13.99 shipped!

WOW, What’s On in Woodbury, invites all Woodbury residents, young and old, to decorate an ornament for the Town Christmas tree on the North Green. Wooden disc ornaments will be available to pick up at the Woodbury Public Library and the Woodbury Senior Community Center beginning November 1, at no cost and while supplies last. The blank ornaments are ready to be decorated with paint, markers, and glitter. All finished ornaments can be hung directly onto the tree prior to the Saturday, December 4th tree lighting event. Those seeking more information, may call Parks &and Rec at 203-263-3113. Above is a handpainted ornament of Woodbury’s Old Town Hall.
