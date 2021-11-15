ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Personalized Family Portrait Ornament only $13.99 shipped!

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese Personalized Family Portrait Ornaments are so cute!. Jane has these Personalized Family Portrait...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s 2-Piece Fleece Pajama Set only $9.99 (Reg. $44!)

This Women’s 2-Piece Fleece Pajama Set would make a great gift idea!. JCPenney has these Women’s 2-Piece Fleece Pajama Sets for just $9.99 right now!. These are regularly $44 and this is a great deal. Choose from eight color options in sizes XS to XXL. What a great gift idea!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

33-Piece Felt Christmas Tree for Kids only $7.50!

This 33-Piece Felt Christmas Tree for Kids looks like so much fun!. Amazon has this 33-Piece Felt Christmas Tree for Kids for just $7.50 when you use the promo code MFVL5MH6 at checkout!. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Boots by Propét only $26.99 + shipping!

Today only, Zulily has Boots by Propét for just $29.99! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off making them only $26.99!. These are regularly as much as $94.95 so this is a hot deal. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Unicorn Fidget Bags only $14.99 shipped!

Oh my goodness! These Unicorn Fidget Bags are SO cute!. Jane has these Unicorn Fidget Bags for just $14.99 shipped right now!. There are five colors to choose from. These would make such fun gift ideas!. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ornament#Pets
moneysavingmom.com

Cozy Sleepwear Sets only $11.99 + shipping!

Oh my goodness! These Cozy Sleepwear Sets are SO cute!. Today only, Zulily has these Cozy Sleepwear Sets for just $11.99!. These sets are SO cute and there are lots of options to choose from. Shipping is free when you purchase any three items on Zulily today. Otherwise, shipping starts...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Leather Stitched Apple Watch Band only $22.99 shipped!

These Leather Stitched Apple Watch Bands would make great gifts!. Jane has these Leather Stitched Apple Watch Bands for just $22.99 shipped!. Choose from two sizes and three colors. These beautiful watch bands are made out of genuine leather with a beautiful stitched detailing and will adjust to fit all wrist sizes.
SHOPPING
primepublishers.com

DECORATE AN ORNAMENT

WOW, What’s On in Woodbury, invites all Woodbury residents, young and old, to decorate an ornament for the Town Christmas tree on the North Green. Wooden disc ornaments will be available to pick up at the Woodbury Public Library and the Woodbury Senior Community Center beginning November 1, at no cost and while supplies last. The blank ornaments are ready to be decorated with paint, markers, and glitter. All finished ornaments can be hung directly onto the tree prior to the Saturday, December 4th tree lighting event. Those seeking more information, may call Parks &and Rec at 203-263-3113. Above is a handpainted ornament of Woodbury’s Old Town Hall.
WOODBURY, CT
Parade

25 Best Personalized Ornaments For Every Occasion and Where to Buy Them

When I was growing up, I always loved sifting through the storage containers filled with countless ornaments and finding my favorites. Behind every ornament is a special story, which is why ornaments make great gifts and are good conversation starters for quality time with the family. Whether it’s a milestone or celebration, new baby or new pet in the family, anniversary, first Christmas as a married couple, or in remembrance of someone who passed away, Christmas ornament collections have a lot of meaning behind them and make fabulous keepsakes. This year, make another ornament (or two) that much more meaningful by adding a personal touch and customizing it with text and photos.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
morgancountypress.com

Just Another Kaut Family Portrait

The Kaut family was in the Halloween spirit, Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Halloween in the Park Trunk or Treat in Legion Memorial Park in Stover. The Kaut family, front from left, are Isabella Kaut, Olivia Kaut, and Anderson Kaut, Jr. back from left, Kathy Kaut and Anderson Kaut, Sr. (photo by Patrik Andrews-Ryan)
STOVER, MO
moneysavingmom.com

Nightlight Glow Ball only $8.99 shipped!

This Nightlight Glow Ball is perfect to soothe kids right to sleep!. Jane has this Nightlight Glow Ball for just $8.99 shipped right now!. The gradual change of 7 colors of soft glowing light will soothe them right to sleep. It also has a flat bottom to put on a dresser so it won’t roll off!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

2-Piece Sets by Girls Luv Pink only $9.99 + shipping!

Zulily has these 2-Piece Sets by Girls Luv Pink for just $9.99 right now!. There are so many cute sets to choose from. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Silas loves this Young Woodworkers Kit Club Box! (Try one for $4.99 + shipping!)

If you have a child interested in woodworking, don’t miss this discount on the popular Young Woodworkers Kit Club Box! (And if you’re looking for more kids subscription boxes, be sure to check out Annie’s Creative Girls Club, KiwiCo, and more!) Have a child interested in woodworking or crafts?. Ever...
KIDS
moneysavingmom.com

Up to 40% off Games for the Family!

Add some fun games to your collection with this big sale!. Right now, Zulily is offering up to 40% off games for the family! Plus, when you buy any three items on Zulily today, you will save an extra 15% off at checkout. There are lots of fun and unique...
KIDS
moneysavingmom.com

Unicorn Pens with Colored Ink only $3.49 + shipping!

These Unicorn Pens with Colored Ink look like so much fun!. Jane has these Unicorn Pens with Colored Ink for just $3.49 right now!. These would make such fun stocking stuffers. Shipping is $2.99 for the first pen and $0.49 for each additional pen shipped within the same order. Psst!...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

KidKraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen only $99 shipped (Reg. $200!)

Don’t miss this hot deal on this KidKraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen!. Walmart has this KidKraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen with Chalkboard and 30-Piece Play Food Accessories for just $99 shipped as part of their Early Black Friday Deals!. This is regularly $199 and has amazing reviews. Looking...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

8 of the best personalized gifts for friends and family

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If your love language is gift-giving, then one...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Modern Wood Christmas Tree Forest (Set of 5) only $17.99 + shipping!

This Modern Wood Christmas Tree Forest is so pretty!. Jane has these Modern Wood Christmas Tree Forest (Set of 5) for just $17.99 right now!. Choose from three colors. Shipping is $3.99 for the first set and $2.49 for each additional set shipped within the same order. Psst! We love...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

LEGO Bird of Paradise Building Kit only $79.99 shipped (Reg. $100!)

This would make a great gift idea for LEGO lovers. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs only $7.87, plus more!

Have a young baker in your house? These books would make the perfect gift ideas!. Amazon has this The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs for just $7.87 right now!. This book includes step-by-step photos of tips and techniques that will help young chefs feel like pros in their own kitchen.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
moneysavingmom.com

Holiday Pajamas for the Family only $9.99!

Zulily has Holiday Pajamas for the family for just $9.99 today!. There are tons of cute styles to choose from. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy