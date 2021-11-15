ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Scottish whisky innovation creates gasoline alternative

Times and Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Scottish entrepreneur has found a way...

thetandd.com

OilPrice.com

Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision

Once again, 'green' grandstanding and virtue signaling has come back to bite people square in the 'common sense' arse. The latest example comes from the Netherlands. Green activists caused "political uproar" when burdensome taxes against multinationals were considering being lifted several years ago. Now, those taxes have forced major corporations like Shell and Unilever out of the country.
INDUSTRY
Daily Iowan

Labor, supply shortages in retail persist for Black Friday

Consumers should expect more empty shelves, higher prices, and longer waits for online orders when doing holiday shopping this year. Jennifer Blackhurst, a professor of business analytics in the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business, said the effects of labor and product shortages are going to be clear on Black Friday this year.
RETAIL
gpsworld.com

Innovation: Mode N provides alternative PNT for aviation

IT’S A FACT. GPS and its brethren global (and regional) navigation satellite systems are susceptible to outages caused by both natural and engineered events. Several reports issued in the past couple of decades have documented the vulnerability of GNSS. Twenty years ago this past August, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s John A. Volpe National Transportation Systems Center issued a report, commonly referred to as the Volpe Report, in which they found that “GPS service is susceptible to unintentional disruptions from ionospheric effects, blockage from buildings, and interference from narrow and wideband sources.” Although not explicitly mentioned in the report, besides emissions from communications systems, wideband interference can come from solar radio noise storms overpowering GPS signals. The report also highlighted that the “GPS signal is subject to degradation and loss through attacks by hostile interests. Potential attacks cover the range from jamming and spoofing of GPS signals to disruption of GPS ground stations and satellites.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Forbes

Five Qualities Large Corporate Tech Companies Need To Create Innovation

As General Manager of Zebra Analytics, Guy is responsible for the growth, leadership strategy and customer success of the business unit. In our era of digital transformation, can large corporate technology companies create innovation? If you ask them, many will claim they innovate, but is it really true?. It's not...
BUSINESS
the-saleroom.com

Whisky miniatures: small size, big taste

Whisky miniatures can be a great way to try out a different brand or vintage you are interested in without having to buy a full bottle. They also make super gifts. And for some people they also become a collecting obsession – with the benefits of being quite affordable and not taking up much space.
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Cars
iotbusinessnews.com

Viasat and Inmarsat to Combine, Creating a New Leading Global Communications Innovator

Accelerates Availability and Customer Choice for Broadband and IoT Services in Highly Competitive, Fragmented Global Markets. Complementary Resources and Assets Create New Opportunities for Enhanced Growth and Innovation in Multi-band, Multi-orbit, Hybrid Space and Terrestrial Networks. Increased Financial Strength and Resiliency Expected to Provide a Solid Foundation for Innovation and...
TECHNOLOGY
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Ohishi Whisky Banyuls Cask Finish x Craft Whisky Club

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by the Ohishi Distillery and the Craft Whisky Club. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
olivemagazine.com

Best Japanese whiskies

Want to learn more about Japanese whisky? Read our expert guide then check out our introduction to whisky as well as our features on Irish whiskey and English whisky. Japanese whisky has long been making its own mark on the world, with whisky-makers producing modern, delicately flavoured, unique whiskies. Despite its modern approach, reports of Japanese whisky date back to as early as the 1850s. Japanese whisky was officially established in 1923, when Suntory launched the first genuine malt whisky distillery in Osaka. The company was helped by employee Masataka Taketsuru, who was famously sent to Scotland to learn Scotch whisky-making in 1918, and he is now known as the father of Japanese whisky.
DRINKS
Byrdie

The Hustle: Meet the Founder Creating Innovative Lighting Products for Beauty Lovers

Welcome to Byrdie's new series, The Hustle. We're profiling diverse, interesting women and woman-aligned folks in the beauty and wellness industries who are usually behind-the-scenes. From the cosmetic chemists formulating your holy-grail serum to CFOs driving the biggest beauty companies forward, these women are the definition of career goals, and they're getting real about the journeys that led them to where they are—the highs, the lows, and everything in between.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Smart House Created Amazon Best-Seller Innovative Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. From a small shop in Brooklyn to now an e-commerce firm, Smart House presents its top-rated product to the public. Brooklyn, united States - November 14, 2021 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Brooklyn, US: Smart...
TECHNOLOGY
Lincoln Journal Star

A perfect Scotch whisky for fall

Benromach is another one of those Scotch whisky distilleries that few of us in the states are familiar with. It’s been around since 1898 and is currently owned by Independent Bottler Gordon and MacPhail, which used to be quite an oddity until recently. When the popularity of scotch exploded and companies like Signatory and G&M found they could take the next step and buy a smaller distillery (Edradour and Benromach, respectively), it meant that they could create their own single malts and blends without having to worry about sourcing it from somewhere else.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
buckinghamshirelive.com

More than 100 new jobs created by new innovation centre in Milton Keynes

A new innovation hire centre has been opened in Milton Keynes, providing more than 100 local jobs. Equipment and services provider Speedy have opened the industry-first centre in Milton Keynes, where more than 120 major contractors attended its launch. The centre will showcase the latest green equipment and offer an...
JOBS
The Independent

Five financial apps to save the planet

Warnings about the damage we’re doing to our planet have been coming thick and fast in the last few weeks, and it has been impossible to miss the ominous predictions of what will happen if we continue on the same path.They were accompanied by promises and commitments to put policies into action to reverse the impact of climate change. From moving toward greener energy sources and plans for housing developers to prioritise the environment to proposals for banks to publish their plans for net zero, many solutions were suggested.These were encompassed in the Glasgow Climate Pact, which aims to reduce...
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

ARK Genomic Revolution fund starts position in Burning Rock Biotech

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF started a position in Burning Rock Biotech , a Chinese cancer sequencing technology company that jumped 11% after reporting third-quarter results. The loss-making biotech saw its revenue edge up 2% in the third quarter and is planning two products for early-stage cancer patients next year. In other moves, two Ark funds sold nearly $23 million worth of Unity Software , while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF continued to boost its holding in Robinhood Markets .
STOCKS
Star-Tribune

The states that consume the most gasoline

Even with elevated gas prices, consumption is likely to remain high until more hybrids and electric vehicles are on the road. Studies have found that demand for gas is mostly inelastic, meaning that people tend to purchase the same amount of gas regardless of the price.
TRAFFIC

