Daniel Lee, the designer credited with revitalising the luxury fashion label Bottega Veneta is leaving the brand. A statement announcing the news says it is a “joint decision to end their collaboration”. But it is a shock to the fashion industry. Lee, who joined Bottega Veneta in July 2018, has quickly made it one of the world’s hottest brands. During his tenure, designs had been worn by Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Mary J Blige, and accessories including the “pouch” bag and woven leather “Lido” sandals became highly sought-after and much imitated. Sales rose 2.2% to nearly €1.2bn (£1bn) in 2019 and kept growing in 2020, despite the rest of the luxury market falling by 23%. In the third quarter of 2021, revenues rose 8.9% year on year.

