University of Colorado Boulder, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Welcome to one of our most special nights of the year in CU Athletics … the annual induction of the newest members into the CU Athletic Hall of Fame. Tonight, we are welcoming nine new inductees in the Hall's 16th class, as these Golden Buffalo legends represent eight different sports, one who lettered in four of those, along with a national championship coach, and all who have their special place in history created during their careers in a group that collectively covers over a century of CU athletics.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO