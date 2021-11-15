ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Announcement Teaser for a 'Halo' Live-Action Series on Paramount+

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

"Hello, Master Chief." Finally! After all these years, they're just about to finally debut a live-action Halo series. Not a movie, but a series, which is probably the best fit for this video game anyway. The Halo series will be streaming on Paramount+ in 2022, and is being developed by Amblin...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
editorials24.com

Netflix Unveils Cast For Live-Action Series – Editorials24

Netflix has found its Monkey D. Luffy in Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) for its upcoming live-action series adaptation of the beloved anime series One Piece. Also joining the cast as the beloved pirates aboard the Thousand Sunny are Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter), Emily Rudd (Fear Street), Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) and Taz Skylar (Boiling Point).
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's a teaser for Halo's new TV series

After years of hype, the live-action Halo series got a teaser trailer. Oh, and the show will premiere sometime next year!. The teaser doesn’t give a ton to go on but we know that Master Chief and Cortana will be in the show. There are close-ups of Chief’s MJOLNIR armor and a single line of dialogue. “Hello, Master Chief,” Cortana says during the teaser. It sounds like Jen Taylor, who has been voicing Cortana for 20 years now, is reprising her role. So it seems like the showrunners are trying to be as faithful to the games as possible.
TV SERIES
purexbox.com

Halo Live-Action TV Series' Debut Trailer Officially Unveiled

After leaking a little earlier on today via Facebook advertising, as pointed out by @dexertospartans over on Twitter, the Halo TV Series has had its first teaser trailer officially unveiled as part of the Xbox 20th Anniversary stream. The trailer, which is very short indeed, shows us a shot of...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo TV Series Reveals First Teaser Trailer

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Halo series has officially been revealed. In case you missed it, it was previously announced that the upcoming Halo TV series would air not on Showtime but on Paramount+ instead. The first teaser for the production of course features Master Chief, the iconic Halo lead played by Pablo Schreiber in the series, and gives us our first real glimpse at what the live-action portrayal of the Halo universe will look like. The Halo TV series is scheduled to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in 2022.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
theplaylist.net

Marvel Studios Formerly Announces ‘Echo’ & ‘Agatha’ Series While Teasing More Live-Action Disney+ Series For 2022

Say what you will about “Eternals.” Depending on which side of the discourse you fall on (because, as we know, there are always only two sides), the film is either a nice change of pace for Marvel Studios, showing a more mature, emotional story, or it’s the worst catastrophe in the MCU since “Thor: The Dark World” and Chloe Zhao is clearly a terrible filmmaker. (Obviously, we’re being hyperbolic and silly.) Regardless, “Eternals” has dampened the excitement surrounding Marvel Studios for the first time in a while. But Disney+ Day might be the shot in the arm fans needed to keep that Marvel Studios love flowing.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

More Join Live-Action “Last Airbender” Series

“Kim’s Convenience” star Paul Sun-Hyung will play Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Siu (“Anna and The King”) is Monk Gyatso, and Ken Leung (“Lost”) is Commander Zhao in the live-action remake of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” on Netflix. The series unfolds in a fantasy world divided into four nations each centered...
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Live-Action Mr. Osomatsu Film Unveils Teaser Video, More Cast

Hiyori Sakurada, Hikaru Takahashi, Yasuyuki Maekawa join March 25 film. The official website for the live-action film of the Mr. Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san) franchise unveiled a new teaser video and new cast members for the film on Tuesday. The video introduces all of the Osomatsu siblings, as well as the film-original characters.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

New Halo Infinite Live-Action Trailer Released

The official Halo Infinite Twitter page has released a new “UNSC Archives” trailer to promote the game earlier today. These live-action shorts are intended to expand upon the lore of the iconic Master Chief and his arsenal, and Microsoft has already revealed two trailers in the past leading up to the release of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Taylor
Person
Steven Kane
Person
Natascha Mcelhone
Person
Charlie Murphy
Person
Otto Bathurst
Person
Shabana Azmi
Person
Jonathan Liebesman
Person
Pablo Schreiber
Person
Danny Sapani
totalgamingnetwork.com

Hunt: Showdown is Becoming a Live-Action Series

This new series is being created thanks to Binge. The multiplayer FPS, Hunt: Showdown is being turned into a live-action TV series thanks to Binge. Don't know what Binge is? It's apparently an upcoming streaming platform that will launch in 2022. Crytek announced this new Hunt: Showdown series by way...
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

The Spiderwick Chronicles live-action series in the works at Disney+

Disney has announced that a new live-action TV series adaptation of Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black’s children’s fantasy book series The Spiderwick Chronicles is in the works for the Disney+ streaming service. Described as a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure, the series will follow ” the Grace Family—twin...
TV SERIES
mobilesyrup.com

Microsoft offers brief look at upcoming live-action Halo TV series

Microsoft showed off a very brief trailer for its long-in-development Halo TV series during its 20th anniversary Xbox event, offering a quick look at the Master Chief. Beyond a glimpse of the green space hero’s Mjolnir armour and Jen Taylor, the voice of Cortana, saying, “Hello Master Chief,” nothing else was revealed about the upcoming series. Master Chief will be played by American Gods’ Pablo Schreiber, who was born in Ymir, B.C.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Halo Games#Showtime Networks#Amblin Television#Microsoft Studios#American#Texas Chainsaw Massacre#Titans
Collider

First 'Halo' Live-Action Show Teaser Gives Us a Look at Master Chief's Suit and Iconic Gregorian Chant

At last, fans have finally been given their first look into Paramount+’s Halo series. As part of Xbox’s twentieth-anniversary celebrations, the streamer has officially premiered the first trailer for the video game adaptation, a short but exciting hint at what’s to come, highlighting one of the franchise’s most iconic characters before he makes his on-screen premiere in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Halo’: Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief Suits Up For Duty In Teaser For Paramount+ Series Adaptation

Master Chief, reporting for duty. Paramount+ unveiled the first teaser for its series adaptation of the popular video game Halo during Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebration event on Monday. Starring Pablo Schreiber as the video game’s main protagonist, Paramount+’s upcoming series dramatizes an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien...
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

Watch the Awe-Inspiring First Trailer for the ‘Halo’ Live-Action Series

It’s been 20 years in the making, but the time has finally come for Master Chief to hit the small screen in a big way. At Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox event on Monday, streaming service Paramount+ unveiled a first look at the long-awaited live-action Halo TV series. Loaded with nostalgic references, a typically over-the-top cinematic score and even the Mjolnir armour, the new Halo show is firing on all fronts.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
mxdwn.com

Paramount Plus Debuts First Trailer for ‘Halo’ Series

Halo, the award-winning video game series, has been rumored to be getting a television show since acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg (E.T., Jurassic Park) announced it at the E3 convention in 2013. Then, in 2018, the show was reported as being in production, and now in 2021, Microsoft has released the first footage of this show at their 20th anniversary Xbox event.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Master Chief Takes Off his Helmet In First Halo TV Series Teaser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Microsoft finally revealed their long-in-development live-action Halo TV series. While they didn't actually reveal much, it's something. They also gave the vague release date of 2022, and it will stream on Paramount+. The series, which was first a movie with a rotating list of directors attached, will star Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, with Jen Taylor reprising her role as Cortana from the games. In other news, Marvel Studios may just be bringing back Daredevil. A Twitter user spotted a talent grid listing the project as coming from Marvel Studios...and that's about it. No indication if this will be another Disney+ series or a Daredevil movie, or if Charlie Cox will be returning to the role. But if something does get announced (or maybe even leaked), you'll hear about it on IGN. And finally, we've got a little somethin'-somethin' going on with Walmart tomorrow, so stay tuned for that!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy