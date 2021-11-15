ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles’s Beauty Brand Is Here

By Erica Smith
Cover picture for the articleThis summer, watermelon-scented rumors started swirling that Harry Styles was making us a beauty brand. It turns out he totally did, and it’s already here!. It’s called Pleasing, its tagline is “Find your Pleasing,” and its overall mission is “to bring joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur...

WWD

Everything to Know About Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty Brand

Click here to read the full article. Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity making a venture into beauty with the launch of her makeup brand, R.E.M. Beauty. After weeks of teasing the project, the Grammy-winning singer confirmed on Sept. 10 that she was launching the beauty brand this fall. It was revealed today that the brand will be launching this Friday.More from WWDKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween CostumesThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021 Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty brand has been two years in the making. The singer teamed with Forma Brands, the beauty incubator behind other brands...
BEAUTY & FASHION
editorials24.com

Billy Porter’s Apology About Harry Styles’s Vogue Cover

Image Source: Getty / Amy Sussman and Getty / Anthony Pham. After Pose star and Emmy winner Billy Porter criticized Harry Styles’s history-making Vogue cover in The Sunday Times, stating that he created the conversation around gender fluid fashion in Hollywood, Porter is here to clarify his thoughts. “He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life,” Porter had previously said about Harry being the first man to wear a dress on the November 2020 issue. And while many members of the LGBTQIA+ community agreed that a white man should not be the face of a movement that can be largely credited to transgender people of color, Porter now stresses the fact that the dialogue should not necessarily harp on Harry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WSOC Charlotte

Harry Styles launches gender-neutral beauty line, Pleasing

The products won’t officially be available until after Thanksgiving, but Harry Styles on Monday unveiled his own gender-neutral beauty brand, Pleasing. Styles, the boundary-pushing pop star and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, said in an interview with Dazed that his goal is to boost the confidence of his customers, no matter which products attract them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
One Green Planet

Harry Styles Releases Vegan and Cruelty-Free Beauty Products

Singer and actor Harry Styles has dropped his first brand for eager fans! The brand is called Pleasing and uses some of the best skincare ingredients out there. Pleasing features a selection of nail polishes, which are all vegan, biodegradable, and cruelty-free. The packaging is also made from some recycled materials with a compostable carton. The polish comes in Perfect Pearl, Pearly Top, Inky Pearl, and Granny’s Pink Pearls.
BEAUTY & FASHION
107.3 KFFM

Harry Styles Launches Vegan Beauty Line Including Nail Polish, Called “Pleasing”

Beloved pop icon Harry Styles just released his first beauty brand that features everything from nail polish to skincare products. Everything in the vegetarian star’s new beauty line will be certified vegan and cruelty-free. The new brand, called Pleasing, will enter a rapidly growing vegan and cruelty-free beauty market that already includes Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and others.
BEAUTY & FASHION
luxurylaunches.com

Harry Styles launches highly anticipated gender-neutral beauty brand Pleasing, with pearl-inspired polishes and luscious serums

English-born singer Harry Styles, who rose to fame as one of the five boy band One Direction members, has found a new direction, and it is ‘pleasing,’ literally! Harry Styles’s highly-anticipated beauty brand Pleasing is here, and the lineup of nail polishes and skincare products looks promising and incredible. Styles shared with Dazed his shift from musician to mogul, “It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for.”
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products#Already Here#Pleasing#Polish
thecut.com

An Encyclopedia of Celebrity Beauty Brands

If there’s one thing you can count on in these chaotic times, it’s that celebrities will launch beauty brands. As famous people shift away from simply being the faces of brands to becoming their founders, it’s hard to keep track of all of them. Below is an exhaustive and ongoing A-to-Z index of which celebrities have entered the increasingly cluttered beauty space. Check back for updates.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

You need to see Kim Kardashian’s crystal braid

We won’t lie, sometimes we see celebrities rocking certain hairstyles that leave us gasping. They have some of the best experts in the hair game at their beck and call, after all. But none of us were prepared for Kim Kardashian’s most recent hair look. Her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton,...
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

How E!’s Style Expert Gets Her Skin So Good

Want more skin care? Join the Beauty Group on Facebook. When Lilliana Vazquez found out she was pregnant with her first baby in 2020, she eliminated retinol and all of the acids in her skin-care routine and braced herself for the worst. “I was terrified because I have always had ‘problem’ skin. I’m 41 years old, and I get pimples all the time for no reason,” says the E! News style expert. “I’m diligent about washing my face, I take off my makeup, but I think people, like me, sometimes just have reactive skin.” As someone who is on-camera several days a week, Vazquez has always been aware of the pressure of appearing camera-ready at all times. “I was like, ‘People are gonna see me in person and think, She doesn’t look at all like what she looks like on TV.’”
SKIN CARE
thecut.com

Adele ‘Didn’t Read the Room’ When Posting That Bantu Knot Photo

Adele reminded the world that the United Kingdom is an island last August when she posted a candid photo of herself wearing a full head of Bantu knots with a feather collar and Jamaican flag top. “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲,” she captioned the post, in honor of London’s annual carnival going virtual. Adele admits sharing a photo of herself in Bantu knots lacked “context.” For those outside of the wide-reaching African diaspora, Bantu knots are a traditional protective hairstyle that’s existed for over a century. Like locs, box braids, and cornrows, they hold significance in Black communities in spite of a fraught history of cultural appropriation. “There was so much going on in America at that point,” she told The Face magazine, referring to protests honoring George Floyd, who was killed by police violence last year. “I didn’t read the room and I fucking should have because I live in America. But my [Black] girlfriends here, they were like, ‘Are you all right? We’re not offended personally because we know you, but this is why [people are upset].’ My biggest question is why I felt the need to fucking post that when I’m so fucking private anyway. I was having such a lovely day with my friends in Jamaica, and that’s the vibe of Notting Hill Carnival for me, always has been. But I didn’t give that any context either.”
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
fashionista.com

Must Read: Lil Nas X Covers 'GQ,' Cover Girl Launches Skin Care

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. GQ's 26th annual Men of the Year issue stars Lil Nas X. The magazine released one of the three cover stories on Monday, with the second and third following later this week. For the first cover story, the musician sat down with actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris for a candid discussion about the hypermasculine rap scene, prioritizing self-love and the making of "Montero." {GQ}
MAKEUP
WAVY News 10

Winter Beauty and Holiday Style

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The seasons are changing and that changes our beauty routine. Fashion and Beauty Expert, Milly Almodovar, joined HRS with tips for the winter weather ahead!
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thecut.com

The Bestest Party Looks of the Week

Of course everyone looked amazing at this week’s CFDA Awards, but there are a few looks I can’t stop thinking about. Not only did Aubrey Plaza show up in a tuxedo dress, but Anya Taylor-Joy matched leopard-print gloves to a hat and managed to look characteristically stunning while doing so. Harry and Meghan also made a red-carpet appearance at a gala wearing a beautiful red gown and traditional suit. Plus, DJ Kitty Ca$h might have worn my favorite boots yet. To see more of the best party looks of the week, scroll below.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thecut.com

The Beauty Products Violet Grey’s Cassandra Grey Uses to the Last Drop

On the Beauty Group, a Facebook community co-founded by the Cut and the Strategist, people chat all day long about the products they love — the ones so good they’ll make you hit that little “auto-refill” box at checkout. Below, we asked one of our favorite beauty pros to share her own selections.
SKIN CARE
Sourcing Journal

How Fashion Got Its Mojo Back in 2021

Fashion’s quarantine comeback got several false starts in 2021 due to third and fourth waves of covid and new variants, but a crop of “aesthetics” born online, the return of red carpets and pop culture, in general, are charging its battery. Gender lines continue to blur in fashion, personal style is increasingly experienced and expressed online and eco-conscious shopping is also on the rise, according to Lyst’s “The Year in Fashion 2021” report. Over the course of the year, over 150 million consumers browsed the fashion shopping platform, offering Lyst a deep dive into the movements and key moments that influenced...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thecut.com

This Designer Would Like to Accentuate Your Back Rolls

Karoline Vitto, a Brazilian-born and London-based designer, fell in love with the body’s rolls and curves while she was a student. Her understanding grew deeper once she started to experiment with her own body as part of the design process for her 2019 thesis, called “Body as Material,” at the Royal College of Arts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

