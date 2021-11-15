ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Is One Of The Least Obese States In The Country

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Being overweight is becoming the norm in America, according to WalletHub . Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more than seven in 10 adults in the United States ages 20 and older are either obese or overweight.

WalletHub recently released a list of the most and least obese states in the US. The website states, "To determine where obesity and overweight most dangerously persist, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics."

According to the list, Arizona is one of the least obese states in the country. The state came in as the 9th-least obese state. Arizona also has the fourth-lowest rate of children who are overweight.

According to the list, here are the top 10 least obese states in the country:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Utah
  3. Colorado
  4. Massachusetts
  5. Hawaii
  6. Minnesota
  7. Vermont
  8. New York
  9. Arizona
  10. California

Here are the top 10 most obese states in the country:

  1. West Virginia
  2. Mississippi
  3. Arkansas
  4. Kentucky
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Delaware
  8. Louisiana
  9. South Carolina
  10. Oklahoma

Click here to check out the full list of the most and least obese states in the country.

