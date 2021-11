Did you know that you can be ticketed in Cheyenne for leaving your car idling--even if it's just to warm up your vehicle in cold weather. But that isn't the only local ordinance that Cheyenne motorists need to be aware of. You can also be ticketed for driving with an icy windshield. Both violations potentially could carry a fine of up to $750. Townsquare Media on Wednesday reached out to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas about the regulations.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO