Spire’s Pipeline Claims Cause Needless Fear for Missouri Customers, Spark Menacing Threats to Environmental Defense Fund and its Staff

Missouri energy regulators want to know everything Spire has told its natural gas customers since this summer about the Spire STL Pipeline after finding the utility was overstating the risk to St. Louis residents' service. Spire Missouri's communications with its customers, according to staff of the Missouri Public Service Commission, "appear to reflect an attempt […]

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO