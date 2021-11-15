ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spire’s Pipeline Claims Cause Needless Fear for Missouri Customers, Spark Menacing Threats to Environmental Defense Fund and its Staff

Cover picture for the article(Washington, D.C. – Nov. 15, 2021) Attorneys for the non-profit Environmental Defense Fund are formally demanding that the utility Spire Missouri and its affiliate, Spire STL Pipeline, immediately halt a misleading public relations campaign, including an email from Spire Missouri to its customers falsely suggesting they would be left without natural...

