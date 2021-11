Paris Hilton tied the knot on Nov. 11 to her now-husband Carter Reum — congrats to the newly wed couple!. Paris Hilton is a married woman! The 40-year-old socialite wed her husband Carter Reum, 40, on Thursday November 11, after about nine months of being engaged E! News confirmed. While Paris has been engaged on a few occasions, Carter is her first husband! “Paris selected her dress late last night..there is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris,” a source also old the outlet. Photos of the nuptials have yet to be seen, however, her aunt Kyle Richards and mom Kathy Hilton were seen heading into the venue. Celebrities like Paula Abdul and Emma Roberts were also seen.

