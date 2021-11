The adoption of Sofi and Sable from Furry Friends prompted Nanis Gilmore and Philip Parshley to build their own, scaled down version of a kitty ‘catio’. Those who love their kitties like the volunteers at Furry Friends do, obviously want to keep them safe. When kitty lives indoors, she stays safe, but she can be bored. Although cats prefer to be outdoors, many dangers lurk — and, not to mention, cats can prey on birds. Well, Furry Friends volunteers are friends of the birds and don’t want to see our bird friends made into a toy or dinner. The answer is: Build a catio.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO