– November 17, 2021 – Motel 6 today releases its fourth annual holiday survey, revealing that nearly seven in 10 (70%) of those planning to travel for the holidays this year will be road-tripping to their destination. The poll surveyed over 2,000 individuals and found that 82% believe it is important to spend that time with loved ones, and between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, the average traveler will be journeying a total of over 600 miles. Of those planning to travel this year, one in three (32%) stayed home last year. When it comes to accommodations, nearly half say they’d consider a hotel or rental just for some privacy.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO