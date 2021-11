There’s lots of comedy to be had in the Bay Area this weekend. Here’s a partial rundown. Martin Lawrence: The star comedian and actor is best known for the many hit movies and TV shows he’s been in, including the “Big Mama’s House” series and the “Bad Boys” flicks with Will Smith, and of course the “Martin” sitcom. He’s gone back to his stand-up roots with the Lit AF Tour, which lands at Oakland Arena Nov. 20, with DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley, Bruce Bruce and Benji Brown also in the lineup.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO